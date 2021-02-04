Opinion/Editorial: Extending broadband in Albemarle

County residents who have complained that they can’t get internet connections — critically important now that work and school have gone virtual — may see their situation eased with a new extension of broadband service.
The Albemarle County Broadband Authority has been working on this issue for some time; Shentel answered its 2020 call from for proposals to extend service.
As it turned out, the partners were able to use $697,194 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to get the jobs done.
The goal is to provide the opportunity for connection in areas that currently lack cable or wireless capability. Meanwhile, Albemarle is pursuing additional efforts to extend fiber to homes and businesses for improved connectivity. The county already has qualified for state telecommunications aid, including its 2020 application with CenturyLink to provide fiber gigabit broadband service to 837 homes, and it is undertaking a fresh application for this year.
Reaching these “underserved areas” is an important effort.
Meanwhile, those already getting their internet service through Comcast will soon be getting better internet service.
Comcast has announced that it will boost the power of its “internet essentials” package from 25Mbps to 50. 50Mbps is considered by many to be the new minimum standard for essential home usage, especially now that so many students and their parents are working from home.
So the issue with internet access really is twofold: Some people don’t have access to begin with; those who do (or who soon can achieve it) need access at speeds high enough to allow them to effectively work or attend school online.
“We need competitively priced, real, high-speed broadband … for every American, no matter where they live or where they work,” says tech and business expert Shelley Palmer. “High speed equals high productivity. It’s really that simple.”