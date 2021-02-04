Opinion/Editorial: Extending broadband in Albemarle

County residents who have complained that they can’t get internet connections — critically important now that work and school have gone virtual — may see their situation eased with a new extension of broadband service.

The Albemarle County Broadband Authority has been working on this issue for some time; Shentel answered its 2020 call from for proposals to extend service.

As it turned out, the partners were able to use $697,194 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to get the jobs done.

The goal is to provide the opportunity for connection in areas that currently lack cable or wireless capability. Meanwhile, Albemarle is pursuing additional efforts to extend fiber to homes and businesses for improved connectivity. The county already has qualified for state telecommunications aid, including its 2020 application with CenturyLink to provide fiber gigabit broadband service to 837 homes, and it is undertaking a fresh application for this year.

Reaching these “underserved areas” is an important effort.

Meanwhile, those already getting their internet service through Comcast will soon be getting better internet service.