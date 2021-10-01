Opinion/Editorial: Expanding presence of police

Although a “high visibility” police presence is intended to stop crime, police also note that their patrols aren’t just for show.

“There are certain things we are mandated to address; so if there is a crime we witness, we will address it,” Bryant said.

This outreach effort, while tailored for current conditions, is not the first of its kind. Several decades ago, the department opened a satellite office on the Corner following a string of assaults, robberies and other violence, and a few years ago it added security ambassadors to sites on and off Grounds.

Ambassadors don’t have police powers, but do serve as a bridge between police and civilians — answering questions, providing safe escorts home, keeping eyes and ears open for trouble. The ambassador program will continue.

Meanwhile, last month late-night stray gunfire injured a woman at Boylan Heights, a restaurant and bar on the Corner. More recently, a man was attacked on Rugby Road — apparently for merely jostling someone in a group he passed on the sidewalk.

A violent incident may trigger a UVa alert, a warning sent immediately through text or email to university students and personnel and to others signed up for the program. Police have issued eight such alerts just since school began Aug. 25.