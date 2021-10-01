Opinion/Editorial: Expanding presence of police

Charlottesville police surely welcome all the help they can get.
And the University of Virginia Police Department is offering its assistance.
UVa police will expand patrols into some areas surrounding Grounds, including the Corner, following recent violence there.
The off-campus outreach is not unprecedented.
But it responds to a new upsurge in dangers, and amid a local and national climate of increased public sensitivity to risk.
Charlottesville and the university police have long functioned under a memorandum of understanding acknowledging that they may operate across jurisdictional lines and outlining how that works.
Now, UVa police have created a new team — Community Oriented Policing Squad, or COPS — that will patrol the bar- and restaurant-filled Corner and other city areas during peak periods of student socializing: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
Police see it as a way both to build connections with the community and to deter crime by their increased presence.
“We are going to have specific officers assigned so you will have a name, you will have a face,” said Capt. Bryant Hall, “and we’ll be as approachable as possible and be on the spot so we can address anything that occurs.”
Although a “high visibility” police presence is intended to stop crime, police also note that their patrols aren’t just for show.
“There are certain things we are mandated to address; so if there is a crime we witness, we will address it,” Bryant said.
This outreach effort, while tailored for current conditions, is not the first of its kind. Several decades ago, the department opened a satellite office on the Corner following a string of assaults, robberies and other violence, and a few years ago it added security ambassadors to sites on and off Grounds.
Ambassadors don’t have police powers, but do serve as a bridge between police and civilians — answering questions, providing safe escorts home, keeping eyes and ears open for trouble. The ambassador program will continue.
Meanwhile, last month late-night stray gunfire injured a woman at Boylan Heights, a restaurant and bar on the Corner. More recently, a man was attacked on Rugby Road — apparently for merely jostling someone in a group he passed on the sidewalk.
A violent incident may trigger a UVa alert, a warning sent immediately through text or email to university students and personnel and to others signed up for the program. Police have issued eight such alerts just since school began Aug. 25.
Alert systems weren’t available during some other periods of increased violence, such as in the 1990s and 2000s. Today’s ability to get warnings out fast gives students, staff and community members an added edge of safety.
This is all part of, and in reaction to, a period of rising violence. Charlottesville has seen other shootings over the past year, including several ambush-style murders. Over recent years, Charlottesville, Virginia and the nation have experienced more racial unrest, including violence. And the problem of mass shootings by deranged individuals, while seemingly in abeyance, has not been resolved and could reappear at any moment.
This atmosphere makes people ever more sensitive to safety issues.
Bryant said that his department had heard from a number of parents and others who were concerned about violence in and around the university community.
Those concerns prompted the creation of COPS.
“[T]his is a way we can proactively provide enhanced safety on the Corner as well as other areas,” he said.
The added patrols should both deter crime by increasing police visibility and generate justice by allowing police to respond more quickly when something does happen, catching or interfering with the criminals.
And that should ease the minds of members of the university community.
Information links:
https://ambassadors.uvapolice.virginia.edu/look-inside-ambassador-program-uva
https://uvaemergency.virginia.edu/uva-alerts
https://uvaemergency.virginia.edu/uva-alerts/uva-alerts-public