Opinion/Editorial: Expand impact of Virginia business overseas

Toward the end of 2019, Virginia identified a void in its economic strategy.
In July of that year, CNBC ranked the commonwealth as the best U.S. state for business. The study lauded Virginia’s military and defense assets; its high marks on educational attainment (nearly 4 in 10 adults with a bachelor’s degree or better) and science, technology, engineering and math employees (9% of all workers); and its right-to-work business climate as an item “companies prize.”
Missing from the list of strengths was international trade. While the commonwealth was known for its development programs to help businesses enter global markets, two rankings needed improvement: exports per capita (41st in the U.S.) and imports as a share of gross state product (38th). Drawing upon a steering committee with representatives from key businesses and state agencies, Virginia deployed an aggressive approach to change that.
In November 2019, at the 71st Virginia Conference on World Trade in Norfolk, Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the commonwealth’s first International Trade Strategic Plan. The proposal built a basket of 26 initiatives to help companies internationally compete through improved exports and supply chains, and other growth “enablers” (from logistics to tourism).
Now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities.
Recently, Northam led a state delegation on an international trade and marketing mission to Europe. Per the governor’s office, the trip included 15 meetings spread across stops in Germany, Greece and Switzerland.
“As we emerge from the pandemic and continue our recovery, we can focus more on driving economic development and recruiting new investment,” Northam said.
We’re grateful to see vaccines have helped restore in-person settings like this. And while COVID-19 wreaked havoc on societal norms, it didn’t stop the commonwealth’s drive toward achieving key prepandemic objectives outlined in the strategic plan: “diversifying Virginia’s economy, positioning the commonwealth to weather future domestic recessions and creating high-paying quality jobs of the future.” In fact, it might have helped.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership kept virtual trade missions going during the pandemic. Southeast Asia (May 10-14) and Colombia (May 24-28) are the most recent iterations, and both regions present chances for commonwealth companies to grow, in areas such as health care.
A VEDP flyer explains that the Southeast Asia engagement consists of six “major countries” — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — with a combined population of 582 million people and a gross domestic product of $3 trillion. The region’s consumers are young (a median age of roughly 30 years old) and its middle class is expected to add 50 million people by 2022.
That emerging population likely will spur “greater demand for quality health services and medical products,” VEDP adds.
Colombia has its own health care challenges and, per the VEDP backgrounder, the U.S. is the country’s largest trade partner. The U.S. already has more than 30% of market share in Colombia’s health care sphere, and duties are not levied on American products.
It’s clear that Virginia not only wants to improve its international trade standing, but that state leaders have the tools to realize the strategic plan’s vision of the commonwealth as a top player in the global marketplace. Later this year and into 2022, trade missions are planned with Canada, Southern Africa, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.
After a year where a novel virus upended normal ways of doing business, now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities — through traditional and novel means. We encourage companies to connect with VEDP and find innovative solutions that build a better, more prosperous commonwealth.
Excerpted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.