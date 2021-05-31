Opinion/Editorial: Expand impact of Virginia business overseas

That emerging population likely will spur “greater demand for quality health services and medical products,” VEDP adds.

Colombia has its own health care challenges and, per the VEDP backgrounder, the U.S. is the country’s largest trade partner. The U.S. already has more than 30% of market share in Colombia’s health care sphere, and duties are not levied on American products.

It’s clear that Virginia not only wants to improve its international trade standing, but that state leaders have the tools to realize the strategic plan’s vision of the commonwealth as a top player in the global marketplace. Later this year and into 2022, trade missions are planned with Canada, Southern Africa, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

After a year where a novel virus upended normal ways of doing business, now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities — through traditional and novel means. We encourage companies to connect with VEDP and find innovative solutions that build a better, more prosperous commonwealth.

