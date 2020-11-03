Opinion/Editorial: Examine fee, tuition expenses

The lawmakers’ argument is that quality of instruction has declined because of COVID, so the pandemic is relevant in that regard.

But colleges and universities have some fixed costs that must continue, such as salaries for tenured faculty or debt payments for construction projects, regardless of whether the coronavirus is or is not damaging the quality of education. And while some current costs might have been reduced by the pandemic, others might have increased. Are schools reaping any cost savings by keeping some buildings closed? Are they spending more in medical and health-related costs, such as UVa’s testing of wastewater to find evidence of the virus?

In any case, the issue of tuition increases and quality of the education product is not new; it has plagued Virginia long before the pandemic and will continue to do so long afterward, unless lawmakers and educators together can find a solution.

Nor is it just a state problem: Nationwide, the cost of higher education is up a whopping 25% over the past 10 years.

In Virginia, a perennial argument has been that the General Assembly has reduced its share of public funding for the commonwealth’s public colleges and universities — so those institutions have had little choice but to make up the difference by charging higher fees and tuitions.