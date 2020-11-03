Opinion/Editorial: Examine fee, tuition expenses

State lawmakers ought to be questioning Virginia colleges’ rising tuitions — but not just in the short term and not just because of COVID.
Some legislators were perturbed late last month that several of the state’s public colleges and universities continue to charge higher tuition — even though, critics say, disruption of classes has degraded the quality, and therefore the value, of that education.
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors last year voted to raise tuition by 3.6% for the current 2020-21 school year. But before 2020 was far advanced, the danger posed by COVID-19 necessitated abandoning in-person classes and switching to online instruction.
When the current school year commenced, UVa migrated to a mix of online and in-person classes.
Many Virginia schools are following a similar route.
But lawmakers have heard complaints that online learning isn’t as effective as in-person classes — and in-person classes were what students expected when they enrolled.
State Sen. Chap Petersen told the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee last month that if schools can’t provide the same quality of education, they don’t deserve the same level of state funding.
That’s a pithy soundbite, but it’s not necessarily the basis for a sound financial strategy. Lawmakers need to know why tuition is going up — and it has little to with COVID. Note that UVa announced its 2020-21 tuition hike in December 2019, when COVID was just a blip on the screen, seemingly confined to faraway China.
The lawmakers’ argument is that quality of instruction has declined because of COVID, so the pandemic is relevant in that regard.
But colleges and universities have some fixed costs that must continue, such as salaries for tenured faculty or debt payments for construction projects, regardless of whether the coronavirus is or is not damaging the quality of education. And while some current costs might have been reduced by the pandemic, others might have increased. Are schools reaping any cost savings by keeping some buildings closed? Are they spending more in medical and health-related costs, such as UVa’s testing of wastewater to find evidence of the virus?
In any case, the issue of tuition increases and quality of the education product is not new; it has plagued Virginia long before the pandemic and will continue to do so long afterward, unless lawmakers and educators together can find a solution.
Nor is it just a state problem: Nationwide, the cost of higher education is up a whopping 25% over the past 10 years.
In Virginia, a perennial argument has been that the General Assembly has reduced its share of public funding for the commonwealth’s public colleges and universities — so those institutions have had little choice but to make up the difference by charging higher fees and tuitions.
A 2017 study by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia found that it would take an infusion of $660 million in state funding to restore an optimal balance between college tuition and state support. Virginia already had set a goal for that balance: The state would pay 67% of the cost of higher education. But by 2017, the state was providing only 47%.
Some critics of higher education funding have argued that the state’s share is falling only because colleges are irresponsibly driving up costs through unnecessary administrative expansions and other expenditures: If colleges and universities kept expenses down as they should, the state share of such costs would remain in balance.
The fact is, we don’t have clear answers on these and other questions.
We need those answers before lawmakers can reasonably begin talking about who should pay for what — or who’s at fault for any imbalances.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!