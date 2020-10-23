Opinion/Editorial: EU, U.S. risk war on tariffs

The United States and the European Union have been drifting apart for two decades, and issues that used to be treated as friendly family quarrels, like different trade policies or different commitments to a common defense, have turned into major disagreements.

But in a world defined by strong challenges to the international rules on which both rely, it is clear that the United States and the EU need to stand together wherever possible.

Unfortunately, a recent pair of rulings by the World Trade Organization threatens to ignite a new tariff war between the two. That would be bad for both and for the rest of the free world that depends on the rules, which are being threatened by China, Russia and Iran.

Last year, the WTO found that the EU had given illegal production subsidies to Airbus worth $7.5 billion to enable it to compete with Boeing, and authorized the United States to collect a like amount in retaliatory tariffs on European goods. The U.S. has begun imposing new tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky, but has not fully exploited the ruling in its favor.

On the other hand, the WTO also recently found that Washington state had given $4 billion in illegal tax breaks to Boeing and authorized the EU to impose a similar amount of tariffs on the United States.