Opinion/Editorial: Enhancing computer security

Another shut down hospitals in Ireland and New Zealand.

Now, we’re not saying that the flaw uncovered by UVa researchers was exploited in any of these hacks. We are saying that the problem of cybercrime is extensive, dangerous — and growing.

To further illustrate that danger, consider that both Russia and China are believed to be behind some of these attacks, perhaps working covertly with independent criminal groups.

The U.S. just last week accused China of being involved in a ransomware hack of Microsoft last spring, and already had blamed the massive SolarWinds attack of 2019-2020 on Russian espionage.

Anything we can do to defend against such attacks is welcome.

The UVa researchers found a weakness in a defense that already had been constructed.

The original problem was discovered in 2018. It involves a microchip feature that increases processor speed by allowing the computer to successfully predict the user’s next instructions and to act on those instructions even before they can be fully input — a process called speculative execution.