Opinion/Editorial: End global vaccination inequities

Internationally, four million cases were reported to the World Health Organization in the last week of July and around 9,000 people are dying each day. The more widely that the virus can circulate, the greater the risk of new, more dangerous and vaccine-resistant variants emerging.

Covax, the vaccine-pooling scheme, had planned to make at least 640 million doses available worldwide by now; it has so far delivered 163 million. Its target was to ensure each nation could protect at least 20% of its population — health workers and high-risk groups — by the end of this year.

But in low-income countries, only around 1.3% of people have been vaccinated, according to the United Nations Development Program. For many places, the main obstacle to vaccination remains supply, not demand.

While richer nations agonize over how to cajole or induce those at low risk from COVID to protect themselves and others by having vaccines, they are denying doses to high-risk people elsewhere — even at the risk of wasting doses entirely.

The WHO recently urged wealthier nations to delay using booster shots, saying a moratorium could allow it to meet the very modest goal of vaccinating at least 10% of every country’s population by the end of September.