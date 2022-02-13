Opinion/editorial: Elected officials must be clear about Jan. 6

When the Washington Post outed a top deputy of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for a Facebook post that called Jan. 6 Capitol invaders “patriots,” Miyares did what he should have. Last week, he accepted Monique Miles’ resignation and his spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita issued an unequivocal statement.

“The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he [Miyares] has condemned the January 6th attacks,” LaCivita told the Post.

When it comes to their stance on the Capitol attack, voters must hold accountable every elected official. From the president of the United States and Congress to state office holders and constitutional officers to local councils, boards and commissions. Frankly, the position of local leaders matters as much as anything taking place in Washington DC.

The vetting must also extend to appointees of elected officials. Miyares’ spokeswoman said the attorney general was not aware of Miles’ Facebook posts about Jan. 6 “patriots” or her posts endorsing lies and conspiracy theories about election fraud until the Post presented them to his office. Missing something so crucial in the background check of a senior deputy whose job description includes overseeing elections, as Miles’ position did, represents an embarrassing—if not inexcusable—gaffe.

Endorsing the Capitol assault is not something that politicians or their appointees get to pass off as an afterthought. Nor can it be treated as a don’t ask-don’t tell secret that has no consequences unless someone digs it up, as happened in Miles’ case.

Every American needs to answer the question of what happened Jan. 6, 2021. The event deserved an independent investigating commission, just like the Kennedy assassination, just like the 911 attacks. The fact that House Republicans refused to cooperate with Democrats in forming that independent commission was tantamount to saying Americans did not need to understand one of the most consequential days in the nation’s history. That position insulted every citizen. The idea that those same Republicans will shut down the House Jan. 6 commission formed by Democrats if the GOP regains control of the chamber in November will add injury to the insult.

The country can never move on from the attack on the Capitol until the American people acknowledge the actual behavior of those who invaded and those who encouraged them. The Facebook messages that cost Miles her job included statements that had been discredited before she posted them.

Accepting the truth about Jan. 6 is a litmus test for democracy. The Capitol attack was a violent attempt at insurrection, a plan to overthrow the legal election of the nation’s highest officeholder. Jan. 6 was more dangerous than the occupation of the Capitol by the British more than 200 years ago. Americans, not foreigners, perpetrated the 2021 Capitol attack. It was an inside job undertaken to undercut the country’s most sacred value. The peaceful transfer of power unites the states. Peaceful transfer affects us all as individuals.

Members of the Republican National Committee who recently characterized the Jan. 6 attack as “legitimate political discourse” are simply liars. Squirting police with bear spray and beating them with sticks or fire extinguishers will never count as discourse. It counts as criminal assault. Breaking doors and windows to gain entry to a building that symbolizes the peaceful co-existence of individual freedom and majority rule is the antithesis of legitimate. It is criminal trespass.

Lies of commission and omission about Jan. 6 will have a hard time holding up over time. Records from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and the report of the House Jan. 6 commission expected by year’s end will inform historians going forward. These analysts will receive the overwhelming video and written evidence that they need to correctly assess the actions leading up to, during and after Jan. 6, 2021.

When they do, they will see that those who refused to acknowledge reality were neither true leaders nor public servants. They were apologists for treason.