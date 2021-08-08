Opinion/Editorial: Education aid: Is it well spent?

Contrast that with Dominion University, which gets nearly $8,000 per student but has a 38% low-income student body; Radford University, which receives just over $7,000 per student and has a 33% low-income enrollment; and George Mason University, which gets only $4,500 in per-student funding but has a low-income enrollment of nearly 29%.

The report doesn’t bypass the University of Virginia, which it describes as having the nation’s “fifth highest in-state tuition and fees among public flagships.” But the report’s own figures show the main campus getting just $5,839 per student in state aid in 2018 — one of the lowest on its list. The Charlottesville campus serves a student body that is 12.5% Pell-eligible.

In other words, UVa serves a slightly higher percentage of low-income students than does W&M, but at far less in state cost.

UVa’s College at Wise receives the highest amount in state aid among all public colleges and universities, $14,121 per student, but also serves a respectable percentage of low-income enrollees — nearly 36%. The university has committed itself to supporting Wise, located in economically depressed rural Appalachia, as part of its mission to reach underserved students.