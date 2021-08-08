Opinion/Editorial: Education aid: Is it well spent?

First of two parts.
Some recurrent issues regarding Virginia higher education are back in the news, along with a new twist on this one: state funding as based — or not — on the needs of low-income students.
A recent report from Education Reform Now — a national think tank focusing on education, with special emphasis on low-income students — faults Virginia for overfunding schools that should least need the aid, while underfunding those that are more deserving.
The report also claims that Virginia’s funding system lacks transparency.
“Higher Education School Finance Inequity and Inadequacy in Virginia” found a higher percentage of state funding going to schools that do a poorer job of matriculating students from low-income or minority families. Because insufficient aid is available at their schools, graduates may personally owe higher student debts than they can afford to repay.
These criticisms deserve a closer look by the commonwealth.
Among the schools cited was the wealthy College of William & Mary, which gets the highest percentage of state funding relative to the number of low-income students it enrolls. W&M gets $8,500 per student while having the state’s lowest percentage — under 12% — of students eligible for Pell Grants, a federal aid program. Virginia Military Institute ranks second on that comparative list, receiving $8,000 per student for a 14% low-income student population.
Contrast that with Dominion University, which gets nearly $8,000 per student but has a 38% low-income student body; Radford University, which receives just over $7,000 per student and has a 33% low-income enrollment; and George Mason University, which gets only $4,500 in per-student funding but has a low-income enrollment of nearly 29%.
The report doesn’t bypass the University of Virginia, which it describes as having the nation’s “fifth highest in-state tuition and fees among public flagships.” But the report’s own figures show the main campus getting just $5,839 per student in state aid in 2018 — one of the lowest on its list. The Charlottesville campus serves a student body that is 12.5% Pell-eligible.
In other words, UVa serves a slightly higher percentage of low-income students than does W&M, but at far less in state cost.
UVa’s College at Wise receives the highest amount in state aid among all public colleges and universities, $14,121 per student, but also serves a respectable percentage of low-income enrollees — nearly 36%. The university has committed itself to supporting Wise, located in economically depressed rural Appalachia, as part of its mission to reach underserved students.
Contrast this with some of the historic Black universities. Norfolk State University receives the second-highest amount of state funding, $12,385 in total, but nearly 64% of its students are eligible for Pell Grants. Virginia State receives $11,818 per student, and nearly 72% of its students are low-income.
The report doesn’t leave out community colleges, either. Our own Piedmont Virginia Community College gets $4,505 per student in state aid and serves a student population that is 12.5% Black, commensurate with the region’s 13% Black population.
So far, we’ve been talking about public colleges and universities. But the commonwealth also helps support students at private colleges through its Virginia Tuition Assistance Grants — and these grants are not based on demonstrated student need or academic merit.
And which school received the most VTAG funding? Liberty University, which pulled down 25% of the state’s aid to private schools in 2019 — more than $16.6 million — despite having a six-year graduation rate of only 47%, according to the report. That left all the other schools — 23 of them — to jostle for the remaining 75% in aid.
With this background, we’ll next look at some of the questions raised by the report — including burdens on students, whether Virginia taxpayers are getting enough bang for their bucks, and whether Virginia is sufficiently transparent in its awarding of state monies.