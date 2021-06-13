Opinion/Editorial: Echoes of Aug. 12 seen in Jan. 6

The Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol reminds us once again of that riot’s similarity to Charlottesville’s August 2017.
The Senate investigation found multiple errors by law enforcement and other officials both in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack and in the response to it.
Intelligence reports had predicted a large and potentially violent march on the Capitol; indeed, organizers were sharing information fairly openly on internet channels.
But that intelligence was not routinely sent up the chain of command, so officials in charge of planning were not properly apprised of the risk.
Capitol Police were visibly unprepared for the assault they faced, both in manpower and equipment.
Even after calls went out for the National Guard to assist the police, the Pentagon spent hours “mission planning” its response, The Associated Press says in its summary of the report.
Many of us remember watching the horrific events of that day unfolding on national television and asking ourselves in disbelief: Where are the police? Where are the guardsmen?
Part of the problem in getting the National Guard to the scene had to do with a cumbersome bureaucratic approval process.
The report recommends giving the Capitol Police more authority to respond appropriately in emergencies such as this. It also recommends providing more equipment for law enforcement, and streamlining intelligence-gathering and -sharing capabilities.
Many of the failures on Capitol Hill that day echo those made in Charlottesville on and before Aug. 12, 2017.
Virginia’s Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security said it had intelligence indicating that the planned rally would be attended by a large number of neo-Nazis and white supremacists and there was a strong potential for violence. The department said it shared that information with Charlottesville, but that the import of that intelligence was not reflected in the city’s planning or response.
Intelligence failures also were cited in the independent Heaphy Report, commissioned to investigate the many breakdowns that allowed the rally to escalate.
The report also faulted the communications protocols — or lack thereof — used in deploying law enforcement and other resources on Aug. 12.
It said forces were undermanned, undertrained and underequipped for the magnitude of what they faced that day. Some Charlottesville officers hadn’t even tried on their riot gear, much less practiced with it.
The Senate’s Jan. 6 report says that the Defense Department’s slow response to police calls for help was partly influenced by criticism of its heavy-handed actions in last summer’s protests over the killing of George Floyd. So on Jan. 6, the Pentagon was cautious when it should have been bold.
Similarly, in Charlottesville a restrained police response may be traceable to complaints received after a July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally, in which counterprotesters out-numbered and overran the ralliers. Police use of tear gas, especially against counterprotesters, to quell the incipient violence was condemned as excessive.
It has never been verified that police operated under an alleged “stand down” order on Aug. 12, but it is entirely understandable that they might have been slow to act on that day as a result of the ill-judged criticism of their actions on July 8.
In its language, the Jan. 6 report harkens back to the intelligence failures of 20 years ago, which allowed terrorists to wield planes as demolition tools and to bring down the Twin Towers of New York and a portion of the Pentagon, taking thousands of innocent lives with them.
But in the Charlottesville debacle, Washington authorities had an example much nearer in time and closer in proximity that should have alerted them to the violent possibilities and the grave need for adequate preparation.