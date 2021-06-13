Opinion/Editorial: Echoes of Aug. 12 seen in Jan. 6

The Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol reminds us once again of that riot’s similarity to Charlottesville’s August 2017.

The Senate investigation found multiple errors by law enforcement and other officials both in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack and in the response to it.

Intelligence reports had predicted a large and potentially violent march on the Capitol; indeed, organizers were sharing information fairly openly on internet channels.

But that intelligence was not routinely sent up the chain of command, so officials in charge of planning were not properly apprised of the risk.

Capitol Police were visibly unprepared for the assault they faced, both in manpower and equipment.

Even after calls went out for the National Guard to assist the police, the Pentagon spent hours “mission planning” its response, The Associated Press says in its summary of the report.

Many of us remember watching the horrific events of that day unfolding on national television and asking ourselves in disbelief: Where are the police? Where are the guardsmen?

Part of the problem in getting the National Guard to the scene had to do with a cumbersome bureaucratic approval process.