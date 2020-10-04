Opinion/Editorial: ECC reversal is something to celebrate

When we last considered the Emergency Communications Center in this space, some 18 months ago, we were lamenting the horde of problems afflicting one of the most important service agencies in the community.
Problems were so bad that the new executive director had quit after only roughly six months. (Many who worked at the center pegged his problems to opposition from the board of directors.)
And that was after several others had tried to fix the agency, as well as a period in which several job searches had to be conducted — including one that failed to turn up anybody who wanted the directorship in the first place.
The good news — the great news — is that things have changed.
The ECC is the joint agency that handles emergency dispatching for police, fire and ambulances for Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia. Its smooth operation is critical to the welfare of the community.
But in recent years, the agency had experienced trouble from top to bottom.
A half-dozen directors, under 21 different board members, had taken a turn at correcting its problems.
Some of the problems derived from a changing board makeup, with incoming members having different approaches and priorities than predecessors who had previously set direction for the agency.
Others had to do with state and federal requirements for increased training for staff. The higher standards might ultimately be good for consumers, but they posed hardships for employees who had to find time and energy to take additional training.
The center was so understaffed that employees couldn’t be released for new training in any case. Some dispatchers had racked up more than 1,000 hours of overtime in a year.
The board of directors authorized another directorship search and settled on Larry “Sonny” Saxton as the ECC’s new leader. That has made a world of difference.
“When Sonny took over it was with significant staffing shortages and low morale. Since he has been director, he has the center at near full-authorized strength and has improved morale tremendously,” said Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz. “I attribute this to his knowledge, experience, and his commitment to being transparent with internal and external customers.”
Other board members also praised his interpersonal skills and abilities to deal well with both employees and the board.
“We so desperately needed a leader that could guide us in the right direction,” said a dispatcher, one of several employees giving a good report on Mr. Saxon. “…We have found that in Sonny.”
Another factor in Mr. Saxon’s success is that the changing membership of the board has finally morphed into a positive configuration.
Board members are working well together, commending one another as well as Mr. Saxon, in communications with The Daily Progress.
Mr. Saxon, meanwhile, praises his team, crediting his co-workers for the turnaround in the ECC’s morale, training and other successes.
This is a 180-degree reversal from the distrust and complaints of the past. It’s a notable achievement — one for which the community should be grateful.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!