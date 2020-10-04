Opinion/Editorial: ECC reversal is something to celebrate

When we last considered the Emergency Communications Center in this space, some 18 months ago, we were lamenting the horde of problems afflicting one of the most important service agencies in the community.

Problems were so bad that the new executive director had quit after only roughly six months. (Many who worked at the center pegged his problems to opposition from the board of directors.)

And that was after several others had tried to fix the agency, as well as a period in which several job searches had to be conducted — including one that failed to turn up anybody who wanted the directorship in the first place.

The good news — the great news — is that things have changed.

The ECC is the joint agency that handles emergency dispatching for police, fire and ambulances for Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia. Its smooth operation is critical to the welfare of the community.

But in recent years, the agency had experienced trouble from top to bottom.

A half-dozen directors, under 21 different board members, had taken a turn at correcting its problems.