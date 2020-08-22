Opinion/Editorial: Eagle vs. EGLE

The drone malfunctioned, sure — but only after being attacked and sent to the bottom of a lake.
Attacked by a bald eagle, that is. Or, maybe a bad eagle.
The drone was mapping erosion along the shores of Lake Michigan when the incident occurred. The project was under the auspices of the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — which is, ironically, known as EGLE.
The bird went for the drone, ripping off a propeller. Two birdwatchers said they saw the attack, but they had no idea, either, that the victim was a drone.
EGLE now is considering how to protect eagles and EGLE technology alike by altering the appearance of the drones so they don’t look so much like seagulls.
