Opinion/Editorial: Dracula offer: It’s in the blood

You’ve heard about destination weddings. How about destination vaccinations?

Romania is promoting COVID vaccines by offering them free of charge at a highly unusual venue.

Count Dracula’s castle.

Yes, that Count Dracula — the one who inspired the “I vant to drink your blood” myth and kitsch.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the [vaccine] needle,” Alexandru Priscu, marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those who do so receive a vaccination certificate featuring a fanged medical professional wielding a syringe.

The free clinics are being held every weekend this month.

The promotion might have been more successful than intended.

Priscu said he’s gotten inquiries from outside the country: Scores of foreigners are interested in receiving the vaccine in the castle’s blood-letting setting — a form of medical tourism, we suppose.

Unfortunately for them, the promotion is open only to Romanians.