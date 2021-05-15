Opinion/Editorial: Dracula offer: It’s in the blood

You’ve heard about destination weddings. How about destination vaccinations?
Romania is promoting COVID vaccines by offering them free of charge at a highly unusual venue.
Count Dracula’s castle.
Yes, that Count Dracula — the one who inspired the “I vant to drink your blood” myth and kitsch.
“We wanted to show people a different way to get the [vaccine] needle,” Alexandru Priscu, marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.
Those who do so receive a vaccination certificate featuring a fanged medical professional wielding a syringe.
The free clinics are being held every weekend this month.
The promotion might have been more successful than intended.
Priscu said he’s gotten inquiries from outside the country: Scores of foreigners are interested in receiving the vaccine in the castle’s blood-letting setting — a form of medical tourism, we suppose.
Unfortunately for them, the promotion is open only to Romanians.
Besides, there’s that whole thing about COVID travel restrictions. Rather defeats the point, doesn’t it, to haul your unvaccinated carcass across international boundary lines for a novelty trip?