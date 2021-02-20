Opinion/Editorial: Doubling down on trouble

Well. We had no idea that love could inspire such larcenous devotion.

From Florida comes a tale of a two-timing man. As if that behavior weren’t atrocious enough, he is suspected of stealing rings from one woman to give to the second, authorities report.

The girlfriend already had discovered that the man was engaged to someone else. When she looked up the fiancée on Facebook, she found a photo of the woman wearing rings that looked suspiciously familiar.

Girlfriend went to her jewelry box and discovered that, sure enough, her wedding and engagement rings from a previous marriage were missing, as was a diamond ring once belonging to her grandmother, along with several more items.

She then reached out to Fiancée — who said she knew nothing about the lover’s lies or the apparent theft, and who returned some of the items

So now we have two victims — and they both dumped Liar Man.

Girlfriend went to the police, who issued a warrant for the scoundrel. Ironically, the warrant went out just three days before Valentine’s Day.