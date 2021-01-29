Opinion/Editorial: Don't hold Olympics so soon

Unsurprisingly, recent opinion polls show that as many as 80% of Japanese are either unsure that the Games should go ahead or want them called off. Rumors are swirling that they could be put back to 2032, after the next two Games, in Paris and Los Angeles.

In excess of $12 billion has been spent on infrastructure, and the delay so far has cost billions more. The International Olympic Committee also is adamant the Games should go ahead — the billions in commercial deals already signed are critical to its revenue.

But politics is also at play, Suga having made their taking place a priority since last September when he replaced Shinzo Abe, the nationalist prime minister who was the driving force behind Tokyo holding the Olympics for the first time since 1964.

There is added pressure with Suga’s interim term ending in October and the likelihood of him facing voters, and Beijing’s staging of the winter Games next February.

The measures announced to ensure the Games take place safely are unconvincing. It would be risky to let in so many foreigners, even if they are required to get jabs. There are still too many unknowns about new coronavirus strains and the effectiveness of vaccines.

As the Australian Open tennis tournament has shown, even far smaller events are challenged by the effort to keep out infections. For all that is at stake, further postponement of the Tokyo Games would seem to be the only sensible option.

From the South China Morning Post. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.