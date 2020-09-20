Opinion/Editorial: Don't be distracted by amendment foes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Details of a lawsuit and its resolution might be boringly technical, but the dispute is anything but.

The important thing is that Virginians will be able to vote on a constitutional amendment that finally will put some restraints on partisan redistricting and will help curtail the anti-democratic practice of gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is when politicians draw up voting districts in ways that advantage them or disadvantage their opponents.

The General Assembly is in charge of redistricting, which is done every 10 years after the census to rebalance district populations. Whichever party is in power uses that power to benefit itself and its own politicians. An increasingly common result: Districts are no longer competitive, having been drawn specifically to discourage healthy two-party contests. And voters have no real choices when they go to the polls.

The amendment would shift district-drawing authority to a bipartisan committee composed of eight citizens and eight lawmakers (an equal number from each party). It’s far better than the system we have now.

But Paul Goldman, former chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, filed suit claiming that the summary wording of the amendment that will appear on the ballot is “misleading” and “inaccurate.”