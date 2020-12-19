 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Don’t waste the wine
Opinion/Editorial: Don't waste the wine

The wine wasn’t made at the town dump … but close enough.

It was made at a sewer plant.

How appetizing!

The DeKalb County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip that illegal alcohol was being made inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Sure enough, there they found equipment and an estimated 100 gallons-plus of what appeared to be red and white wine. (Maybe the product was marketed as Rains Water brand.)

It’s legal in Alabama to have homemade wine of up to 15 gallons at a time, but the operation easily exceeded that.

“This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state,” Sheriff Nick Welden.

Now, seriously, would you drink wine that had been made in a sewer plant? Sure, alcohol kills germs, but golly …

