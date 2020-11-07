Opinion/Editorial: Don’t drink and drive

It’s “Teslaquila!”
So reports tech blogger Shelley Palmer about an eyebrow-raising product — “Mixing alcohol and cars. Humm…” — from Elon Musk’s Tesla franchise.
Yes, Tesla has just launched Tesla Tequila, a high-octane beverage with a high-end price. Palmer reports that the cost is $250 per bottle — and there’s a two-bottle minimum.
The blogger also is bemused not only by the fact that the tequila — which first was announced as an April Fool’s joke in 2018 — has morphed into an actual product, but that the launch occurred during the current post-election angst.
Maybe the timing is appropriate for weary voters.
