Opinion/Editorial: Dogged action saves lives
Opinion/Editorial: Dogged action saves lives

Every dog has his day, and Sept. 8 was Ralph’s day to save his family.

Ralph, a Great Dane, usually doesn’t make a sound at night, said owner Derek Walker.

But when Mr. Walker heard a “different kind of bark,” he knew something was wrong and got up to investigate.

The something wrong was a fire outside the kitchen of their Alabama rental home.

The fire quickly spread. The Walkers — father, mother and two children — were able to escape safely, along with Ralph and one miniature pig. Unfortunately, a second pet pig died, and most of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

Fire officials said the blaze spread from an outdoor grill — a dramatic warning to everyone to make sure grills are cold and ashes properly disposed of.

