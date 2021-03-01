Opinion/Editorial: Dissolving barriers to voting

Per the bill text, these include changes to or closures of polling places, restrictions on interpreter services, adjustments to district boundaries or any change that results in reductions of the voting age population of a “single racial or language minority group” by more than five percentage points.

Exceptions are in place for localities during emergencies such as bad weather. Localities also can seek a “certification of no objection” from the attorney general, meaning the covered practice “neither has the purpose or effect of denying or abridging the right to vote,” the bill says.

It’s about time we give Virginians a better platform and path to recourse when changes might undercut “the rights of voters.”

While we appreciate concerns that localities might face more complex oversight or be subject to costly lawsuits, the premise is simple. We’re codifying the rights of Virginians to make their voices heard at the polls. This belief should be embraced, and the integrity of our contests will improve with this kind of law on the books.

In addition to ensuring a long-term, just process, there are short-term issues to address as well. Despite the pandemic, Virginia took critical steps to enhance how people are able to vote.