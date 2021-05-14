Opinion/Editorial: Dispute over public access resolved

It was never about the money.

Or so it would appear, from the fact that a First Amendment lawsuit against Jaunt was settled for a mere $4,000.

It was always about information, and about Jaunt’s responsibility to be transparent to the taxpayers who help fund the agency.

Local radio host Rob Schilling had filed suit against the agency for its refusal to provide public documents.

There were two issues at play here: Jaunt’s refusal, and the reason Schilling wanted the documents in the first place.

Schilling said he had gotten wind of an “investigation” at Jaunt, a regional transit agency. He wanted to see if there were a link to former CEO Brad Sheffield, who was asked by Jaunt’s board of directors to resign last December. Sheffield maintains that he performed in accordance with policies, and that all his expenditures were reviewed by the agency.

Turns out, the “investigation” was actually part of an annual audit. Schilling’s terminology might have made the probe seem more troubling than it actually was.

But either way, Jaunt balked at providing the information, which had been formally requested under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.