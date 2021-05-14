Opinion/Editorial: Dispute over public access resolved

It was never about the money.
Or so it would appear, from the fact that a First Amendment lawsuit against Jaunt was settled for a mere $4,000.
It was always about information, and about Jaunt’s responsibility to be transparent to the taxpayers who help fund the agency.
Local radio host Rob Schilling had filed suit against the agency for its refusal to provide public documents.
There were two issues at play here: Jaunt’s refusal, and the reason Schilling wanted the documents in the first place.
Schilling said he had gotten wind of an “investigation” at Jaunt, a regional transit agency. He wanted to see if there were a link to former CEO Brad Sheffield, who was asked by Jaunt’s board of directors to resign last December. Sheffield maintains that he performed in accordance with policies, and that all his expenditures were reviewed by the agency.
Turns out, the “investigation” was actually part of an annual audit. Schilling’s terminology might have made the probe seem more troubling than it actually was.
But either way, Jaunt balked at providing the information, which had been formally requested under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Jaunt’s novel rationale?
The large amount of funding it received from the federal government didn’t count as “public” money; therefore, Jaunt was not subject to the FOIA.
We’re baffled by that patently unsound reasoning. Were Jaunt’s leaders really that ignorant, or were they searching for any straw that they thought might absolve them of their responsibility to the public?
Jaunt receives some of its revenue from customer fares, and it receives additional funding from regional governments — in other words, from the region’s taxpayers.
But Jaunt receives a larger amount from the federal government. So Jaunt decided to remove federal money from the equation by claiming it wasn’t “public” money. From that capricious classification flowed the claim that Jaunt was not “wholly or principally” supported by public funds, to quote the state information law, and therefore was not subject to the law.
How in the world Jaunt decided that federal money wasn’t public money is a riddle for the ages. The federal government itself is a public entity. The taxes submitted by Americans across the country are public money. The federal grants that come back down to agencies such as Jaunt remain public money, derived from public taxes.
What’s not to understand?
Ironically, even if Jaunt’s federal-money argument had found traction, other evidence could be brought to bear to show that it is a public agency.
Jaunt’s own website says that it was “formed as a publicly held corporation owned by local governments.” The fact that it is owned by these governments — public bodies, all — should convincingly show that it functions as a public agency, corporate status notwithstanding.
But, of course, Jaunt’s argument did not find traction.
A judge ruled that federal funds do indeed count as public money.
That led the agency to enter into a settlement with Schilling.
He received $4,000 — and the requested documents. The money, he says, he’ll turn over to his attorney.
“I’m disappointed that it took this much effort and that they were not forthcoming with the information as a publicly funded organization, which I think everybody knew they were,” Schilling said.
However, the bottom line is that he is receiving access to the information, he said.
Hopefully, no one else will ever have to go through these kinds of contortions to obtain public documents: Jaunt’s director of public relations says it will henceforth make public documents available on request.
She also says the agency will undertake FOIA training for its employees.
As the lawsuit recently proved, that’s something that’s sorely needed at the agency — the public agency.