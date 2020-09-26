Opinion/Editorial: Diamonds are a girl's, guy's best friend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now, that’s what you call a diamond in the rough.

So rough, in fact, that its finder thought it was a piece of glass — even though he was out scouting for diamonds.

In fact, at 9.07 carats, the gem turned out to be the second-largest diamond ever found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.

The park is one of several places in the U.S. open to amateur prospectors.

Kevin Kinard of Maumelle, Arkansas, had been visiting Crater of Diamonds since he was 7 years old, but had never yet found a diamond. Earlier this month, he joined some friends who even went so far as to haul equipment into the park.

He said he “wet sifted” for about 10 minutes, then decided just to walk up and down several rows that had been newly plowed by park staff to expose minerals. He started picking up anything he thought looked shiny and interesting.

He didn’t really think he’d discovered anything. But when, several hours later, a friend stopped to have park workers scan her findings and help identify any gems, he decided to do the same.

Bingo!

“I honestly teared up when they told me,” Mr. Kinard said. “I was in complete shock!”