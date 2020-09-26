Opinion/Editorial: Diamonds are a girl's, guy's best friend

Now, that’s what you call a diamond in the rough.
So rough, in fact, that its finder thought it was a piece of glass — even though he was out scouting for diamonds.
In fact, at 9.07 carats, the gem turned out to be the second-largest diamond ever found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.
The park is one of several places in the U.S. open to amateur prospectors.
Kevin Kinard of Maumelle, Arkansas, had been visiting Crater of Diamonds since he was 7 years old, but had never yet found a diamond. Earlier this month, he joined some friends who even went so far as to haul equipment into the park.
He said he “wet sifted” for about 10 minutes, then decided just to walk up and down several rows that had been newly plowed by park staff to expose minerals. He started picking up anything he thought looked shiny and interesting.
He didn’t really think he’d discovered anything. But when, several hours later, a friend stopped to have park workers scan her findings and help identify any gems, he decided to do the same.
Bingo!
“I honestly teared up when they told me,” Mr. Kinard said. “I was in complete shock!”
No value was suggested for the diamond, but in 2015, an 8.52 carat gem was assigned an estimated value of $1 million.
Park officials say one or two diamonds daily are discovered by visitors to Crater of Diamonds. So far this year, a total of 59.25 carats’ worth of diamonds has been found.
As for those other sites where you can search for treasure?
Here in Virginia there is Fairy Stone State Park near Stuart, where crucifix-form staurolite can be found. It’s more of a charming curiosity than a precious stone, but still an interesting find.
North Carolina has several gem sites; we found one in Georgia; and New York has a mine for “Herkimer diamonds,” which are really an especially beautiful form of quartz. There are more mining options out West, especially in Nevada.
We mentioned Fairy Stone specifically; the park is open, according to its website, although many of its amenities are closed. As always — and especially in this era of COVID — check before you go to get the latest and best information.
