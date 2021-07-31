Opinion/Editorial: Diakite realizes hoop dreams

When the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA championship just days before the start of the Olympics, Mamadi Diakite had a share in that piece of history. It was the Bucks’ first championship in 50 years.
Local fans will remember Diakite as a member of the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA championship team. Especially memorable: his miracle shot against Purdue that sent the game into overtime and allowed the Cavs to pull off a victory.
For Diakite to be on an NBA championship team this early in his career is impressive. Indeed, the fact that he has a post-collegiate career is something of a miracle in itself.
Diakite is a native of Guinea. Growing up, he was troubled by the poverty in his country and wanted to find a way to help.
He eventually settled on a goal: Become an NBA basketball star and earn money to send back to Guinea. This, even though he hadn’t even picked up a basketball until the age of 14.
But, as a Daily Progress profile pointed out, he had two things going for him — height and athleticism. After transitioning to American life at Blue Ridge School, a prep school in Greene County, Diakite signed with UVa. At 6 feet, 9 inches, he worked his way into becoming one of the team’s leading players.
After Virginia’s national championship in 2019, Diakite declared for the NBA draft. But he withdrew when it appeared that he would not go to a premier team in the early rounds of selections.
That seemed like a wise move at the time. He had another year of eligibility with UVa and could burnish his credentials by playing again at the college level.
Then came COVID — which disrupted the season and eventually canceled the national championships.
Diakite went undrafted in 2020, but managed to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks just this past November.
From that to an NBA championship just eight months later?
Who says there are no such things as miracles?