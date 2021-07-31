Opinion/Editorial: Diakite realizes hoop dreams

When the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA championship just days before the start of the Olympics, Mamadi Diakite had a share in that piece of history. It was the Bucks’ first championship in 50 years.

Local fans will remember Diakite as a member of the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA championship team. Especially memorable: his miracle shot against Purdue that sent the game into overtime and allowed the Cavs to pull off a victory.

For Diakite to be on an NBA championship team this early in his career is impressive. Indeed, the fact that he has a post-collegiate career is something of a miracle in itself.

Diakite is a native of Guinea. Growing up, he was troubled by the poverty in his country and wanted to find a way to help.

He eventually settled on a goal: Become an NBA basketball star and earn money to send back to Guinea. This, even though he hadn’t even picked up a basketball until the age of 14.

But, as a Daily Progress profile pointed out, he had two things going for him — height and athleticism. After transitioning to American life at Blue Ridge School, a prep school in Greene County, Diakite signed with UVa. At 6 feet, 9 inches, he worked his way into becoming one of the team’s leading players.