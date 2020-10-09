Opinion/Editorial: Detention sites need scrutiny

There have been reports of children targeted for sexual abuse by staff or other detainees — more than 4,000 such complaints from 2014 to 2018 — as well as similar abuses of women. Food preparation has violated basic health standards. A gay man sued over an alleged beating at a detention center in Colorado, and immigrant rights advocates reported that some 30 detainees in a west Texas facility were beaten, pepper-sprayed, refused medical care and subjected to racist taunts.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been particularly virulent in prisons and detention centers.

Late in his second term, President Obama began a process to end Washington’s reliance on private contractors to house detained migrants and federal prisoners. The Trump administration not only reversed that initiative, but also has ramped up efforts to incarcerate migrants — many of whom have not been charged with a crime.

Some people whom ICE wants to deport should be detained, such as those who pose a threat to public safety and those who the government has an individualized reason to believe are a flight risk. But the government uses detention as a deterrent to potential immigrants. The message: See what happens if you dare come to the border and try to exercise your rights under U.S. and international asylum laws?