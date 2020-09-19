Opinion/Editorial: Deserved recognition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Book lovers and history buffs who attended the 2018 Festival of the Book presentation of “Code Girls” here in Charlottesville will be happy to know that efforts are moving forward to name a post office after a Virginia woman who was one of the famous World War II codebreakers.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has sponsored legislation to name a Chesterfield post office for Lynchburg native Dorothy Braden Bruce. The location is near the assisted living facility where she had resided. Ms. Bruce died last year.

But in 2018, she appeared in Charlottesville at the book festival as part of “Code Girls” author Liza Mundy’s presentation. Ms. Bruce had been one of the key figures through whose eyes was told the story of the women who were recruited in secret to serve as codebreakers, who worked in secret (people just thought they were secretaries), and who then kept their secrets for decades.

In fact, said Ms. Mundy, it was difficult to convince Dot Bruce and others that their work had been declassified and it was now perfectly safe and patriotic to share their stories as part of her research.

It is gratifying to learn that one of these women may be further recognized by having her name on a federal building.