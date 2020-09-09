Opinion/Editorial: Dems shuffle the deck for governor 2021

Mark Herring has decided not to run for governor; instead, he will try for a third term as Virginia’s attorney general.
Meanwhile, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to enable him to start fundraising for a gubernatorial run, but has said that action should not be construed as an announcement of candidacy. Any such announcement — if there is one — would come after this year’s November election, his campaign said.
Mr. Herring and Mr. McAuliffe have been the two heaviest hitters among the Democrats in the early speculation about next year’s governor’s race.
The other contenders are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who has said he’s interested; and two state lawmakers — Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who have filed their intentions with state elections officials.
It takes nothing away from their accomplishments to say that Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Herring were the two most prominent of the early possible contenders. Attorney General Herring is in his second four-year term as a statewide official, and before that he was a Virginia senator.
Mr. McAuliffe already has served one term as Virginia’s top executive, 2014-2018. He also has served as chair of the Democratic National Committee 2001-2005; co-chair of President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign; chair of Mr. Clinton’s 1997 presidential inauguration; chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Mr. McAuliffe has said his filing with state officials should not be construed as an announcement of candidacy. Any such announcement would come after this year’s November election, his campaign said.
Mr. McAuliffe could be withholding a formal announcement solely to avoid distracting his party from its current campaigns for the Democratic nominees for president, vice president and Congress — which appears to be the case. Or he could genuinely be undecided.
Mr. Herring could genuinely like his current job so much that he wants to remain there for a third term, as some Democratic insiders speculate. It’s also possible, though, that he’s standing aside to avoid weakening the party through a bruising nomination fight between these two prominent men.
Meanwhile, Mr. McAuliffe is a political animal through and through, and it wouldn’t surprise us to hear that he is announcing a run for governor. He’s also a lively, gregarious extrovert who seems to love the limelight.
If he runs, he will have name recognition on his side. That fact might count for less during the nominating process, as Democrats should be focused on who can win the fall election rather than who is more famous.
If he does get the party’s nod, many voters are likely to remember his name — which tends to sway those who vote based more on familiarity than on a study of the issues.
But there will be negative baggage, as well — including, for some, his close association with the Clintons.
As Mr. McAuliffe’s campaign said, Virginians have another election to get through first, before attention can firmly focus on next year’s gubernatorial election. But already, the races for the nominations — Republicans have a full field of contenders as well — are shaping up to be interesting contests. Stay tuned.
