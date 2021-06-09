Opinion/Editorial: Democracy institute welcomed

We need the Karsh Institute.

We needed it five, 10, 15 years ago.

We need it now more than ever.

The Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia will be an expansion of the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy at the UVa Law School.

Plans for the institute were announced in 2018.

“It’s clear that we can’t take the existence of democracy for granted…,” said UVa President Jim Ryan at that time. “We all have a role to play as citizens, elected officials, business leaders, members of the media.”

Martha and Bruce Karsh, UVa alumni who met at the law school, are donating $50 million and UVa plans to invest a total of $100 million in the program.

“For a healthy democracy to thrive, its core principles, institutions and processes must not only be studied and understood, but also vigilantly protected and strengthened,” the Karshes said in a statement.

Amen to that.