Opinion/Editorial: Decriminalize suicide

Suicide is still considered a criminal act in Virginia.
That’s archaic.
And it’s an insult to those enduring severe mental illness and to their families.
A Fairfax lawmaker has introduced legislation to end this state of affairs.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, says suicide should be treated as a symptom of a mental illness.
Its classification as a crime traces to the rationale that it is wrong to take a life — even one’s own. That rationale is of such long standing that it’s rooted in common law, rather than formally having been made part of the Virginia Code.
However, as authorities have come to better understand suicide and mental illness, the law has rarely been enforced. (In any case, there is no punishment specified for violating the law.) Simon’s bill would reconcile the law with actual practice.
The bill has passed the House of Delegates and as of this writing is in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Is there any reason to hold onto the old law? One might say no.
But some lawmakers raise the point that a police investigation can show that the death really was a suicide and not a disguised murder, or manslaughter.
Under current law, police now routinely investigate such cases. If suicide were decriminalized, they would investigate only if “probable cause” was shown that a crime had been committed.
There is some potential loss of accountability in the chance that a murder might be overlooked.
Weighed against that is the archaic view that suicide is a criminal act in itself. Surely we’ve advanced to the point where we do not wish to stigmatize suicide in this manner.
Surely, a way can be found to safeguard against missing a murder staged to look like a suicide without having suicide be treated as a crime.