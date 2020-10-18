Opinion/Editorial: Decision should aid Rassawek

There already had been indications that this important shift was in the wind, but now we know for sure:

The James River Water Authority said last week it will take a closer look at a potential alternative location for a project now slated to be built at the site of Rassawek, a significant historical site for the Monacan Indian Nation — and, indeed, for all Virginians.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation recently named Rassawek as one of the nation’s — the nation’s — most endangered historic sites.

Rassawek, also known as Point of Fork, sits at the confluence of the Rivanna and James rivers in Fluvanna County.

In pre-Colonial days, it had been the capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, important enough to have been included on Capt. John Smith’s famous 1612 map of Virginia.

The site had been overwhelmed and abandoned as white settlement pushed the Monacans out of their territory. A few years ago, it was chosen as the site for a water pumping station, which is designed to provide water for growth and development in Fluvanna and Louisa counties, particularly Zion Crossroads. The two counties cooperated to found the JRWA to pursue that infrastructure goal. Point of Fork was selected as the most efficient site of several that were considered.