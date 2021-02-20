 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Decades together
Now, here’s a story of true love.

Thirty-seven years ago, Turkish postman Recep Mirzan found a swan with a broken wing. Not wanting to leave her for predators, he gathered her up and stowed her in his car until he could take her home to his farm on the eastern edge of Turkey near Greece.

“We got used to each other,” he told The Associated Press. “We never separated.”

He named her Garip, which literally means “bizarre” but also is an idiom for those who are down on their luck.

Mirzan says she’s free to leave her pen but has never tried to run away.

Smart swan. Swans can live up to 40 years in captivity but only an average of 12 years in the wild, says the Swan Sanctuary.

