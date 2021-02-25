Opinion/Editorial: Debating COVID prevention

The University of Virginia’s repetitive problems with student non-compliance on COVID safety protocols — and those of other schools — illustrate the ongoing debate not just about how to ensure students’ good behavior, but also about whom to vaccinate and when.
UVa recently had to clamp down (again) on rules for social gatherings, and it closed or restricted access to some campus buildings. It also is bringing violation cases against five fraternities and several individual students.
Although UVa officials said last week there was no evidence that contagion had communicated itself to the community at large, the fear of exactly that sort of spread of infection worries many local residents.
For exactly these sorts of reasons, the behavior of young people is part of the debate on how to apportion the scarce resource of vaccines.
Some people argue that because they are less likely to follow safety protocols and more likely therefore to carry the virus to others, young people should be vaccinated first; that would control COVID transmissions at the source of the spreaders.
Others argue that since older people are most vulnerable to death and severe illness, they should be vaccinated first; that would control COVID among the most likely victims.
Most world governments are using a hybrid model in which older people are prioritized for vaccines alongside others in high-risk groups or important service occupations.
However, preliminary results from a new study from UVa’s Biocomplexity Institute suggest that vaccinating possible super-spreaders is the most efficient and effective way to control COVID.
These super-spreaders are “those individuals with the greatest number social contacts and ‘social proximity time’ with others,” the university reports.
If immunizations were focused there, some 51,000 to 62,000 lives could be saved in the US alone. That approach also could prevent three to six million infections, resulting in 180,000 to 306,000 fewer hospitalizations. Just the savings to hospitals would be significant, not to mention that it would open up beds for people in need of other sorts of care.
As governments struggle to apportion precious vaccines, such a proposal will come under fire from critics, for two reasons.
One is that it seems patently unfair to “reward” the very people who, as a general group, are flouting safety rules. If they’re too selfish to safeguard others as well as themselves, why should they be prioritized for vaccines when “more worthy” people are denied that protection?
The other derives from different definitions of protection and the ideal way to achieve it. The argument already has been made that older people need the highest level of protection — early vaccination — because they are most likely to die or suffer serious symptoms from contracting COVID.
The other groups in the early vaccination category include health-care workers, whose health and safety is vital to the nation’s ability to fight COVID as well as other diseases. It runs the gamut all the way to inmates in jails and prisons — on the theory that they are confined, not by choice, in crowded facilities that are breeding grounds for contagion: The state has mandated that they be imprisoned; the state is responsible for their health.
Parsing the morality of such decisions is an impossible challenge. All the various arguments make sense — depending on which goals and values are used as filters.
The Biocomplexity Institute uses sheer numbers as its filter.
The model predicts a greater number of lives saved, and does not concern itself with “fairness” or the relative value of some lives over others.
Vaccine manufacturers have promised to step up production to meet the vast demand for immunization. But as yet we are a world coping with the moral and practical problems of how to apportion a scarce resource — and with the resulting conflicts between winners and losers.