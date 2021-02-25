Opinion/Editorial: Debating COVID prevention

The University of Virginia’s repetitive problems with student non-compliance on COVID safety protocols — and those of other schools — illustrate the ongoing debate not just about how to ensure students’ good behavior, but also about whom to vaccinate and when.

UVa recently had to clamp down (again) on rules for social gatherings, and it closed or restricted access to some campus buildings. It also is bringing violation cases against five fraternities and several individual students.

Although UVa officials said last week there was no evidence that contagion had communicated itself to the community at large, the fear of exactly that sort of spread of infection worries many local residents.

For exactly these sorts of reasons, the behavior of young people is part of the debate on how to apportion the scarce resource of vaccines.

Some people argue that because they are less likely to follow safety protocols and more likely therefore to carry the virus to others, young people should be vaccinated first; that would control COVID transmissions at the source of the spreaders.

Others argue that since older people are most vulnerable to death and severe illness, they should be vaccinated first; that would control COVID among the most likely victims.