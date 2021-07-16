Opinion/Editorial: Debates on proper memorials

Charlottesville has decided on the memorials it will not allow.
It now must focus on what it will accept.
The process is not strictly linear, of course: The city already had been considering a replacement for a plaque marking the somber site of a former auction block on Court Square where enslaved people were treated like chattel. That effort was independent of the hotly debated removal of the nearby statues of Confederate generals.
But it was not without some controversy of its own.
The lack of a marker to show the location of the auction block had been protested by some as part of a long history of abusing, degrading or ignoring Black Americans.
The city had memorialized Confederate generals since the 1920s, but nothing publicly recognized the agony — or even the existence — of men, women and children who were appallingly enslaved.
Eventually, a plaque was placed into the brick pavement at the site. It read: “On this site, slaves were bought and sold.”
Brusque, brief and barely informative, the plaque was not universally welcomed.
Objections developed even about its location: While it marked the site, its positioning at ground level, flush with the pavement, was seen as demeaning. Charlottesville had Confederate generals heroically elevated atop impressive bases; the plaque was beneath pedestrians’ feet.
Last year, one of these objectors took the plaque and threw it into the Rivanna River.
“I did not remove the plaque for any reason other than that I thought it was offensive to a significant section of the community, which I have been told in no uncertain terms by community leaders,” Richard Allan said.
Allan, from Albemarle County, was charged with grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools, but in an agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor destruction of property. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and to 25 hours of community service.
He helped authorities recover the plaque, but it has never been returned to its former place.
At least one person also took matters into his own hands by placing an unauthorized plaque on the spot, but officials removed it.
This business of unilateral action in the public square (both literally and figuratively) leaves us unimpressed. Allan had no right to take public property, but neither did the unknown contributor have the right to install his own version of the marker.
These concerns belong to the public, to all citizens. Solutions should be community-based. Disgruntled individuals acting alone are the antithesis of that ideal.
Charlottesville had indeed launched a process for replacing the plaque at least with some sort of temporary marker. But the effort was temporarily derailed by COVID.
The city’s Historic Resources Committee now is resuming work with the descendants of enslaved laborers on ideas for a replacement. Such a replacement should be both more sensitive and more explicit than the now rejected plaque. It should tell a fuller story of the enslaved and the issue of slavery, but such a description would have to be carefully worded to avoid giving offense.
Charlottesville hasn’t decided, either, what to do with the removed statues or what — if anything — should replace them.
A local activist has proposed real-time “portals” that will allow Charlottesville residents to connect by video with the residents of any of several sister cities. In a letter to the editor last month, David Swanson didn’t specifically suggest that portals replace the statues, but removal of the statues has naturally prompted questions about what might fill those spaces. Swanson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his idea.
As with the plaque, whatever replaces the statues must be thoroughly discussed in the public square in order to reach a community consensus. Let the process begin.