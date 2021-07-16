Opinion/Editorial: Debates on proper memorials

Last year, one of these objectors took the plaque and threw it into the Rivanna River.

“I did not remove the plaque for any reason other than that I thought it was offensive to a significant section of the community, which I have been told in no uncertain terms by community leaders,” Richard Allan said.

Allan, from Albemarle County, was charged with grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools, but in an agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor destruction of property. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and to 25 hours of community service.

He helped authorities recover the plaque, but it has never been returned to its former place.

At least one person also took matters into his own hands by placing an unauthorized plaque on the spot, but officials removed it.

This business of unilateral action in the public square (both literally and figuratively) leaves us unimpressed. Allan had no right to take public property, but neither did the unknown contributor have the right to install his own version of the marker.

These concerns belong to the public, to all citizens. Solutions should be community-based. Disgruntled individuals acting alone are the antithesis of that ideal.