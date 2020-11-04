Opinion/Editorial: Day care changes are useful

The zoning change now making its way through City Council will allow family day homes and day care facilities by right in all zoning designations. It also will exempt them from off-street parking regulations.

Family day homes are divided into those serving one to five children, or those serving six to 12 children (the numbers don’t apply to children who already are household residents); while day care facilities serve 13 or more children. Under current ordinance, each type has been restricted to certain zones based on their size.

Family day homes of the larger size would have to get a provisional-use permit to operate, but these permits are much easier to obtain than the more commonly known special-use permit and are handled administratively.

Provisional-use approval can be sought if the applicant has a city business license and a state license (in addition to zoning rules passed by localities, Virginia also has rules for day care programs of five or more children).

Day care facilities — the largest and most commercial of the designations — already are allowed by right in business zones and high-density residential zones.