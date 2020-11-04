Opinion/Editorial: Day care changes are useful

Charlottesville is doing its best to help residents through the pandemic.
Families’ work and school routines have been disrupted by restrictions imposed for safety and health by the coronavirus.
Charlottesville proposes to loosen restrictions on day care facilities in response.
While parents were at work and children were in school on roughly the same schedules, existing day care supply-and-demand worked fairly well — although even then, more day care openings often were needed.
But the old equilibrium between supply and demand dissolved when parents went back to work and schools went to schedules involving online classes all or some of the time. Who would watch the children when they were at home doing schoolwork, but parents were not at home?
At the same time, day care programs must operate at reduced capacity in order to maintain social distancing and to adequately supervise other health protocols. They can’t accommodate as many children as they did pre-COVID.
The school system and other programs stepped up to take some of the adjusted demand by opening new sites specifically for children needing supervision during school hours.
In July, the Charlottesville Planning Commission also proposed radically changing the zoning requirements for day care facilities in order to make it easier to meet demand.
The zoning change now making its way through City Council will allow family day homes and day care facilities by right in all zoning designations. It also will exempt them from off-street parking regulations.
Family day homes are divided into those serving one to five children, or those serving six to 12 children (the numbers don’t apply to children who already are household residents); while day care facilities serve 13 or more children. Under current ordinance, each type has been restricted to certain zones based on their size.
Family day homes of the larger size would have to get a provisional-use permit to operate, but these permits are much easier to obtain than the more commonly known special-use permit and are handled administratively.
Provisional-use approval can be sought if the applicant has a city business license and a state license (in addition to zoning rules passed by localities, Virginia also has rules for day care programs of five or more children).
Day care facilities — the largest and most commercial of the designations — already are allowed by right in business zones and high-density residential zones.
The changes, added to existing permitted uses, therefore would make it possible for day care programs to operate in virtually any zone, and to be approved with more speed and ease.
This, city leaders hope, will make them both more numerous and more accessible to parents.
Not everyone is comfortable even with the increased accessibility that will be provided under the new rules. For one thing, provisional-use requirements limit day care operation to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. — and no more than 12 hours out of every 24. Mayor Nikuyah Walker questioned whether that is enough to meet parents’ needs.
A planning official said that if it becomes clear that demand exceeds supply for overnight care (remember, smaller day homes can provide that care without needing a permit), the city could look at the issue at that time.
City Council gave its first round of approval to the proposal this week and expects to grant final approval in mid-November. While it might seem like a long time since the Planning Commission proposed the changes in July, actually this measure has moved at lightning speed in comparison to typical zoning revisions.
Indeed, Charlottesville is doing its best to help residents through the pandemic.
