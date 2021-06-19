Opinion/Editorial: Dan Diver’s wonderful water world

Jumping into Lake Michigan in the dead of winter hardly seems like a stress-reliever to us. But to each his own.

In Chicago, bus driver Dan O’Conor was looking for peace during a stressful year.

“It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year,” he told The Associated Press. “…I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present … and find some moments of Zen.”

O’Conor didn’t just go to the lake, he jumped in the lake.

And he found it so helpful that he repeated the experience day in, day out.

Call him Dan the Daily Diver.

That experience became a little more difficult in, say, December.

But O’Conor was determined to not break the cycle. Even when he had to chop holes in the ice in order to make his dive. Even when his body was cut up when he made contact with the ice.

He said he was encouraged by the support he got, including from strangers who were themselves encouraged by his spectacle of commitment. He called it his “drive to dive for 365.”