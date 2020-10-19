Opinion/Editorial: Customers should be placed first

To start, what even is a “cable company” these days? Do we hear the word “cable” in 2020 as much as we did in 2000? Do we think anyone will use the phrase “cable TV” — or subscribe to a package — in 2040? Does that prospect concern the “cable companies” as much as no internet access worries customers? We see common ground here.

“We need to make sure we’re doing the right thing, and I wasn’t convinced we should be doing it out of turn,” state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, said of the broadband measure.

We appreciate Barker’s sincerity. Of all the legislators affected by COVID-19, he especially has had to adapt. After recovering from open-heart surgery and pneumonia earlier this year, Barker is at high-risk of contracting the virus and has sat in a Plexiglass box during General Assembly deliberations as an extra precaution.

His experience matches that of patients with health conditions traveling several hours to see doctors because a telehealth appointment and reliable internet access at home is out of the question. We see more common ground here.