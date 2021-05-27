Opinion/Editorial: Crises are a chance for Va. to lead

For the past 15 months, Virginians have grown too used to the term “state of emergency.”
A public health crisis, months of civil unrest and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol engendered scenes we never thought we would see in our lifetimes. We lived through stay-at-home orders and government-imposed curfews. As Reuters recently explained, “Supply chains were already strained by the shift in demand toward goods from services during the pandemic.” Everything from auto parts, to toilet paper, to hand soap has appeared on the list of products in short supply.
But the recent panic over gasoline was not about COVID-19. It was driven by fear tied to our dependency on cars.
The recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead.
On the night of May 8, the Colonial Pipeline — a 5,500-mile fuel artery from the Gulf Coast to just outside of New York City — was victimized by a ransomware attack that forced its system to shut down. Four days later, shortages were cropping up across the East Coast, prompting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue waivers to ensure supplies remained adequate. Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency to secure flexibility at state and local levels.
Motorists were urged to only fill up on gas if at a quarter-tank level. But the message was not heeded. Soon, 55% of Virginia gas stations were out of fuel, according to the GasBuddy app.
Hoarding gas exposes a quintessentially American issue.
…Earlier this month, CoPilot — a car-buying app — released a report assessing the most vehicle-dependent states across the U.S. (Virginia ranked 23rd.) The study pointed to Federal Highway Administration data, showing that in 2019, there were nearly 50 million more registered vehicles (276 million) in the U.S. than licensed drivers (229 million).
But it’s about more than just the raw number of vehicles on the roads. Two months before the pandemic, the Brookings Institution explained how long trips are causing a strain, with the average American commute surpassing 10 miles.
…“When people are stressed, their reason is hampered, so they look at what other people are doing,” Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge, told CNBC in March 2020. “If others are stockpiling, it leads you to engage in the same behavior.”
Federal and state leaders must recognize the lessons.
…In late March of this year, people watched in awe for nearly a week as a 1,300-foot ship sat stuck in one of the globe’s most-traveled trade routes. Lloyd’s List — a provider of shipping data and news — estimated that the disruption held up $400 million per hour in goods, CNBC reported.
Despite a challenging trade climate, thanks to strong planning and foresight the Port of Virginia has been a leader in pushing our economy toward recovery. March 2021 was the second-best month in its history. April and May were anticipated to be even better as cargo delayed by the Suez Canal issue trickled in.
“We are continuing to invest and strategically add equipment to build capacity,” Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, said in a mid-April statement. The port’s growth was supported by $800 million in infrastructure investments in recent years.
How do we replicate such success in the cybersecurity and transportation spheres? Elected leaders know our computer systems have to be stronger and safer, and our need for better multimodal transit choices around the commonwealth — and across the country — persists.
The question is whether we accept our dependency on cars — and a single pipeline — as the best solution. It’s no reason to panic. It’s an opportunity to lead.
Excerpted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.