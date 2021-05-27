Opinion/Editorial: Crises are a chance for Va. to lead

For the past 15 months, Virginians have grown too used to the term “state of emergency.”

A public health crisis, months of civil unrest and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol engendered scenes we never thought we would see in our lifetimes. We lived through stay-at-home orders and government-imposed curfews. As Reuters recently explained, “Supply chains were already strained by the shift in demand toward goods from services during the pandemic.” Everything from auto parts, to toilet paper, to hand soap has appeared on the list of products in short supply.

But the recent panic over gasoline was not about COVID-19. It was driven by fear tied to our dependency on cars.

The recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead.

On the night of May 8, the Colonial Pipeline — a 5,500-mile fuel artery from the Gulf Coast to just outside of New York City — was victimized by a ransomware attack that forced its system to shut down. Four days later, shortages were cropping up across the East Coast, prompting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue waivers to ensure supplies remained adequate. Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency to secure flexibility at state and local levels.