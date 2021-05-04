Opinion/Editorial: Crescent Halls renovation welcomed

The project will be finished by the end of March 2022, officials said.

“Crescent Halls was sold to the community as this grand thing, this amazing thing that was going to happen for seniors in our community. And I think for a short time it was that,” said Brandon Collins, an organizer with PHAR.

That’s created “a really hard slog for Crescent Halls over these past few years,” he said,

Federal housing money, which supported and sustained Crescent Halls and other CRHA developments, has dried up in recent decades. Finding local money to replace those funds has been difficult — in part because the sums necessary for deferred maintenance and upgrades are so large, but also because Charlottesville has not prioritized low-cost housing, a strategy some critics deplore.

More recently, such priorities have changed, with attention being focused on racial, social and economic equity issues, including the provision of adequate housing for those in need.

Crescent Halls’ residents’ long, hard slog is in the home stretch — and progress is picking up speed.

The launch of the renovation project is welcome news. We eagerly look forward to the finished result — but not nearly so eagerly, we’re certain, as the residents.