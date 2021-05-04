Opinion/Editorial: Crescent Halls renovation welcomed

Less than a year. It’s been a long “hard slog,” but things will be better in less than a year.
Crescent Halls, a Charlottesville public housing development built for seniors and people with disabilities under a federal program in the 1970s, has long been in decline. By 2016, residents were so fed up that they showed their displeasure by demonstrating, citing unsanitary conditions in common rooms, damage from leaking washing machines, and insect infestations.
Later that same year, they also complained about unbearable heat as a result of malfunctioning air conditioning units, a problem authorities addressed by authorizing two new HVAC units.
In 2018, the tenants’ association upped the ante by asking for round-the-clock security — a request that seems prescient, given the recent outbreak of gun violence in the city — and for two dedicated maintenance staff.
The CRHA has been working for years to plan and execute upgrades to its outdated public housing stock, and now Crescent Halls’ turn has come.
Everything will be renovated — including common rooms, underground infrastructure and even parking lots. The 105 units will be fully renewed, retaining the current allocation of 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.
Work will advance one section at a time, with tenants shifted to temporary units while their apartments are renovated.
The project will be finished by the end of March 2022, officials said.
“Crescent Halls was sold to the community as this grand thing, this amazing thing that was going to happen for seniors in our community. And I think for a short time it was that,” said Brandon Collins, an organizer with PHAR.
That’s created “a really hard slog for Crescent Halls over these past few years,” he said,
Federal housing money, which supported and sustained Crescent Halls and other CRHA developments, has dried up in recent decades. Finding local money to replace those funds has been difficult — in part because the sums necessary for deferred maintenance and upgrades are so large, but also because Charlottesville has not prioritized low-cost housing, a strategy some critics deplore.
More recently, such priorities have changed, with attention being focused on racial, social and economic equity issues, including the provision of adequate housing for those in need.
Crescent Halls’ residents’ long, hard slog is in the home stretch — and progress is picking up speed.
The launch of the renovation project is welcome news. We eagerly look forward to the finished result — but not nearly so eagerly, we’re certain, as the residents.
Information link: https://www.vhda.com/BusinessPartners/MFDevelopers/LIHTCProgram/LIHTCMarketStudies/Crescent-Halls.pdf