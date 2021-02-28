Opinion/Editorial: Credit card policy too vague to be enforced

It’s what we’ve been saying all along: Charlottesville needs a better credit card policy.
To be more specific: It needs a clear and enforceable policy.
Last week, city Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania reported to Charlottesville’s new city manager that editorial criticism over use of city credit cards may continue until an enforceable policy is adopted.
Some background is in order here.
Chip Boyles recently stepped in as a “true” city manager — as opposed to “acting” city manager or “interim” city manager, which Charlottesville has had recently.
Yet even though he is considered a full-fledged city manager, his tenure is described as extending only into 2022, after which he is at liberty to reapply for the job. Of course, this limit conveys a lame-duck status from the start, which may hamper his ability to make substantive changes.
In all, Charlottesville has had five city managers of one type or another since February 2018.
One of those was City Manager Tarron Richardson, who served for less than 18 months and resigned last year citing the toll of dealing with national and local crises, from COVID and racial unrest to the ongoing effort to make city systems and policies more efficient. “I just want to get some sleep,” he said at the time.
Richardson’s reforms ruffled some feathers. But he at least tried to tackle the problem of city credit cards. He submitted a revamp of the lax policy aimed at ensuring consistency and enforceability. City Council did not adopt the recommendations.
Now, a controversy has arisen over Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s use of credit cards to compensate some people who speak before council. She said two uses of her city credit card were referred to the city attorney’s office. The acting city attorney indicated that nothing in local or state legislation authorized spending city funds in the manner implemented by Walker.
For her part, Walker said no one ever told her that compensating public speakers was wrong.
She has a good point.
Indeed, records reveal that city staff members have known about the payments for two years but raised no objections.
There might be no stated permission for paying people to show up and speak at council meetings, but there is no prohibition of it, either, in city policy. The policy is just one paragraph long and simply mandates that city-issued credit cards be used “only for the purchase of goods, materials, and/or services for the direct use of the city.”
Last week, in a letter to Boyles, Platania repeated his stance that — based on such a broadly worded policy — it would be difficult to pursue legal action on any case related to credit card use.
“I am writing to reiterate, now for the third time, my position that our office will not prosecute any violations of the current credit card policy or the expenditure of city funds unless and until the city rewrites, clarifies and then retrains employees as to the proper usage of said cards and funds,” he wrote.
“If one day card usage or an expenditure is approved and then on the next, without any notice or training, that same usage or expenditure is considered potentially criminal, individuals will rightly complain that the policy is being unfairly monitored and enforced.”
He said he raised this issue in 2019, under Richardson’s tenure, resulting in proposed changes being drafted by the city attorney’s office. Those changes went nowhere.
Plantania probably will have to keep on reiterating his point as long as Charlottesville keeps hiring different city managers.
Meanwhile, we’ll say it again: Charlottesville needs a clear and enforceable policy to guide staff and councilors on how they spend the taxpayers’ money. Until that happens, the city will continue to face controversies over spending and will make itself vulnerable to potential abuse.
Information link: https://www.cvillepedia.org/City_Manager#List_of_City_Managers_under_current_form_of_government