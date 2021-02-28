Opinion/Editorial: Credit card policy too vague to be enforced

Richardson’s reforms ruffled some feathers. But he at least tried to tackle the problem of city credit cards. He submitted a revamp of the lax policy aimed at ensuring consistency and enforceability. City Council did not adopt the recommendations.

Now, a controversy has arisen over Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s use of credit cards to compensate some people who speak before council. She said two uses of her city credit card were referred to the city attorney’s office. The acting city attorney indicated that nothing in local or state legislation authorized spending city funds in the manner implemented by Walker.

For her part, Walker said no one ever told her that compensating public speakers was wrong.

She has a good point.

Indeed, records reveal that city staff members have known about the payments for two years but raised no objections.

There might be no stated permission for paying people to show up and speak at council meetings, but there is no prohibition of it, either, in city policy. The policy is just one paragraph long and simply mandates that city-issued credit cards be used “only for the purchase of goods, materials, and/or services for the direct use of the city.”