Opinion/Editorial: Credit card policy should deter misuse

Let’s start with the premise that Charlottesville city councilors are granted spending money and that the concept of using city money for purposes they deem worthy is accepted:
How will that policy be implemented to deter corruption, now or in the future?
City Council for years has been kicking around the idea of updating its credit card policy — and proverbially kicking the can down the road.
The council’s policy has been so broadly worded as to be almost useless in guiding members’ purchase decisions. A previous attempt to tighten the policy went nowhere.
The current reform effort was prompted by news that Mayor Nikuyah Walker had been using a city credit card to provide gift cards, or in one case a donation to a designated charity, to members of the community who were involved in some of her initiatives.
Walker said the payments had been going on for two years and that, in all that time, no one had warned her that they might be unacceptable.
Council then re-addressed the issue.
A proposed policy now under consideration would allow “council-authorized purchases and expenditures” that would include some of the things Walker has favored, such as charitable donations and compensation to individuals serving on a public body. This would be in addition to the usual range of allowable expenditures, such as the purchase of items for a council meeting or office supplies and travel reservations for individual councilors, under the proposed policy. The spending, however, would need to be approved by council as a whole.
Walker countered with a proposal to give each councilor the freedom to spend some money as he or she sees fit.
“I would like to not have to ask you all every time I would like to do something,” she said at a recent work session. “…I don’t want to be hindered.
“Is there space for innovation or for us to bring things to the table?” she said, referring to the community speakers she has gifted in return for coming to council meetings.
To her fellow councilors, she added, “…[A]ny of you all should be able to bring a person that you see could add value to the conversation to the table.”
Walker’s point has long been that innovative measures are necessary to bring in viewpoints from people whose input is often missing in government. It’s a matter of equity, justice and diversity of thought.
She has a point. Government often seems to plod the same old treadmill, hearing from the same people — those with the time, money and know-how to negotiate the complexities of bureaucracy.
But it’s not clear that credit card payments are the right solution.
For one thing, state law sets certain boundaries for proper spending. Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson mentioned, for instance, that council — as a group — can make a charitable donation, but the donation cannot go through an individual.
For another, a framework would have to be established to ensure that city money could not be diverted for personal use — or for the use of friends and allies of individual councilors.
Anyone who has been around government for long, or who has followed such stories in the news, knows how easily unrestricted funds can be abused. Even if current councilors have the purest of motives and never touch the money for anything other than the good of the city, policies must be written to stand the test over the long term. A credit card policy must guard against councilors’ misuse of funds now and in the future.
How the policy will be written and implemented is critical to its chance of success — and to its ability to fairly and faithfully serve the public.