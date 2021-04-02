Opinion/Editorial: Credit card policy should deter misuse

Let’s start with the premise that Charlottesville city councilors are granted spending money and that the concept of using city money for purposes they deem worthy is accepted:

How will that policy be implemented to deter corruption, now or in the future?

City Council for years has been kicking around the idea of updating its credit card policy — and proverbially kicking the can down the road.

The council’s policy has been so broadly worded as to be almost useless in guiding members’ purchase decisions. A previous attempt to tighten the policy went nowhere.

The current reform effort was prompted by news that Mayor Nikuyah Walker had been using a city credit card to provide gift cards, or in one case a donation to a designated charity, to members of the community who were involved in some of her initiatives.

Walker said the payments had been going on for two years and that, in all that time, no one had warned her that they might be unacceptable.

Council then re-addressed the issue.