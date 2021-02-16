Opinion/Editorial: Credit card controversy, part two

Having already faced one controversy over city councilors’ use of credit cards, Charlottesville is now embroiled in another.

Council has got to solve its credit card problems.

The latest controversy is Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s use of her city account to compensate people who speak at City Council meetings.

She has announced on Facebook that she is being investigated on questions of possible misuse of those funds. Walker deserves recognition for dealing with this publicly.

She posted a memo from Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson in which Robertson said she recently received two communications reporting possible unauthorized public expenditures by Walker.

Part of Robertson’s response focused on payment to a speaker at an October 2020 meeting.

“There is no contract engaging the individual as a speaker for a fee; even if there had been, City Council has not, by ordinance or resolution, authorized any individual councilor(s) to purchase goods or services,” Robertson said in the Walker-posted memo.

Another involved potential payment to an attorney, who — as it turned out — did not want recompense in gift-card form.