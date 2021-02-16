Opinion/Editorial: Credit card controversy, part two

Having already faced one controversy over city councilors’ use of credit cards, Charlottesville is now embroiled in another.
Council has got to solve its credit card problems.
The latest controversy is Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s use of her city account to compensate people who speak at City Council meetings.
She has announced on Facebook that she is being investigated on questions of possible misuse of those funds. Walker deserves recognition for dealing with this publicly.
She posted a memo from Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson in which Robertson said she recently received two communications reporting possible unauthorized public expenditures by Walker.
Part of Robertson’s response focused on payment to a speaker at an October 2020 meeting.
“There is no contract engaging the individual as a speaker for a fee; even if there had been, City Council has not, by ordinance or resolution, authorized any individual councilor(s) to purchase goods or services,” Robertson said in the Walker-posted memo.
Another involved potential payment to an attorney, who — as it turned out — did not want recompense in gift-card form.
“Staff cannot pay the local attorney unless the payment is authorized or ratified by vote of City Council taken at a public meeting,” she said in the memo. “I am open to reviewing additional information, but at this time I do not see a path for approval or ratification of any agreement to pay the attorney as a lawful expenditure under City Code §2-213 or other ordinance/statute.”
She added that “there is no state enabling legislation authorizing appropriations, gifts (including gift cards), or donations to be made to any individual or entity by an individual city councilor, payable from city funds.”
On Facebook, Walker said she’s been purchasing gift cards for community members since 2018. She said the city frequently compensates speakers. She also said staff knew about the purchases, and that no one had ever told her such compensation was wrong.
If the payments were no secret, Walker has a point: She may justifiably feel blindsided by the current scrutiny.
But this is exactly why Charlottesville needs a better credit card policy.
Questions about clarity and transparency came up a year and a half ago, and council never dealt with them.
“Charlottesville needs clearer limits on the amount city councilors can charge to their city-issued credit cards — and more transparency about how such spending decisions are made,” we said back in 2019.
“A clearer policy could help prevent even unwise spending, whether now or by another set of councilors,” the Aug. 4 editorial said.
Credit card policy was one of the early issues tackled by then-City Manager Tarron Richardson. He proposed changes — but City Council didn’t adopt them.
Clearer policies might have helped in this case.
Of course, council compensates experts and consultants who present reports to the city. But we are unaware of a policy that allows an individual councilor to make such decisions unilaterally (a point made by Robertson).
The potential problem, of course, is that paying speakers can skew the public comment process. Could a councilor pay a speaker to support his/her particular viewpoint? Might a councilor with a different opinion then recruit and pay someone to support her/his stand on an issue?
So far, the amounts spent appear to be small. But the principle of treating public speakers equally, consistently and uniformly — which the payments circumvent — is not small at all. If special treatment of some speakers distorts the public comment process, then council is not getting a clear picture of community opinion.
City Council has a chance to address the issue at its meeting tonight.
Tonight, tomorrow or next week … at some point council has got to solve its credit card problems.