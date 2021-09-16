Opinion/Editorial: CRB in turmoil — again, still

Welcome to Hansel Aguilar, recently announced as the first executive director of Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board.

He can’t get here too soon.

The CRB was born amid dissension, and it’s involved in another divisive argument right now.

It will fall to Aguilar to provide technical and professional support that might help the board sort its way out of its difficulties.

The board is intended to provide civilian oversight of police activities, with an aim toward investigating and arbitrating complaints against police.

Its website says the group’s aim is “to provide objective and independent civilian-led oversight of the Charlottesville Police Department in an effort to enhance transparency and trust, to promote fair and effective policing, and to protect the civil and constitutional rights of the people of the City of Charlottesville.”

But from the beginning, there have been disagreements over everything from the purpose and authority of the CRB, to the bylaws that would govern its activities, to the volunteers who would be appointed to implement its purposes.