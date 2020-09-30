Opinion/Editorial: COVID rules offer residents some comfort

The University of Virginia is about halfway through a potential two-week period of sterner COVID restrictions.

In announcing the restrictions, President Jim Ryan said they were not primarily due to failures to abide by the previous set of standards — as had been feared by many residents — but instead were intended to be mostly pre-emptive.

That’s a delicate distinction.

Mr. Ryan said that most students had been doing the right thing, but that the university had received reports of large gatherings in defiance of the first set of rules.

The new rules drop the number of people permitted to gather in groups from 15 to five.

UVa also asked students not to leave Charlottesville for the two-week period (travel for sports is not affected), and not to invite people onto Grounds.

These latter conditions might have been aimed at allaying concerns that students, having been careless about not protecting themselves from COVID, then would spread infections by visiting outside the area or welcoming visitors from outside the area.