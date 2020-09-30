Opinion/Editorial: COVID rules offer residents some comfort

The University of Virginia is about halfway through a potential two-week period of sterner COVID restrictions.
In announcing the restrictions, President Jim Ryan said they were not primarily due to failures to abide by the previous set of standards — as had been feared by many residents — but instead were intended to be mostly pre-emptive.
That’s a delicate distinction.
Mr. Ryan said that most students had been doing the right thing, but that the university had received reports of large gatherings in defiance of the first set of rules.
The new rules drop the number of people permitted to gather in groups from 15 to five.
UVa also asked students not to leave Charlottesville for the two-week period (travel for sports is not affected), and not to invite people onto Grounds.
These latter conditions might have been aimed at allaying concerns that students, having been careless about not protecting themselves from COVID, then would spread infections by visiting outside the area or welcoming visitors from outside the area.
As for local residents’ health, protection still depends on students’ willingness to mask up and practice social distancing, since students still are able to move about the area.
And why not? Having invited them back to Grounds for in-person classes, UVa would find it impractical — and probably unenforceable — to ask them to quarantine themselves on school property or within their off-Grounds apartments.
The new restrictions also apply to staff, but of course everyone’s attention is on students and their behavior, where the early problems were concentrated.
Before the changes were announced, UVa had reported a number of cases clustered in residence halls. Those included 15 at Balz-Dobie, nine in Kellogg, five in Echols; Lefevre also was said to be affected.
Shortly after the changes were announced, UVa reported that 16 students in the Hancock Residence Hall had tested positive for COVID-19.
The identifications were made as a result of UVa’s testing of wastewater; if COVID is detected, students must undergo individual virus tests.
UVa also this week reported 22 new cases among athletes, out of 1,168 tests administered for Sept. 21-27, resulting in a low positivity rate of 1.3%.
As of this writing, the university’s COVID dashboard is reporting a total of 729 cases since Aug. 17, with most of those students.
President Ryan said that the resumption of in-person classes does not seem to have caused a rise in virus cases.
If transmissions are not occurring in classes, then the remaining possibilities would appear to be living situations and/or social gatherings. Hence, the wastewater testing of dorms, and the pre-emptive reduction to social-gathering limits of just five people.
At this writing, the tightened restrictions are set to expire at the middle of next week, but UVa has said it can extend them if necessary.
It provides a sense of comfort to local residents that the university is keeping a close eye on COVID cases and the possible paths of transmission, and that tougher restrictions will stay in place if needed.
Additional information link: https://returntogrounds.virginia.edu/covid-tracker
