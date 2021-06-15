Opinion/Editorial: COVID, construction don't mix

It’s not just that these education officials feel they have greater and more immediate needs elsewhere.

It’s that they may be spending precious dollars on schools that will have to be replaced in a few years anyway. The short-term nature of these improvements makes them relatively expensive. A more efficient and responsible use of funds would be to apply them to new construction that would last for the long term.

These local officials’ logic is compelling. It is wasteful to apply patches to fraying fabric when full-scale replacements are needed.

But look at it from Washington’s point of view.

COVID relief funds are supposed to be used for exactly that. The spending package was shepherded through Congress on this very premise.

Financially, it is important to spend the funding on COVID-related remediation. With so many COVID-related needs, lawmakers had to be sure the money would be spent as efficiently as possible to meet those needs — and those only. Not spending it to counteract the effects of the pandemic would be the illogical position.