Opinion/Editorial: COVID, construction don't mix

When it comes to using COVID relief funds, which version of logic takes precedence — federal, state or local?
When the money is being distributed by the federal government under federal lawmakers’ approval, the answer is obvious.
But some Virginia school officials are lamenting that the money could be more efficiently deployed without certain federal restrictions that discourage funds from being spent on construction projects.
Money funneled to schools can be used for physical upgrades that are COVID-related. Those include installing new HVAC systems (newer systems would have better filtering capabilities and potentially reduce the spread of viruses) and replacing carpeted areas with tile (carpets hold onto dirt and germs more readily; tile is easier to clean — although there is the noise factor to contend with).
But some schools don’t just need new HVAC systems or a change in flooring. They need entire new buildings.
“Outside of teacher pay, I can’t imagine there’s a bigger need for public education in the state than school construction,” Keith Perrigan, president of the Coalition for Small and Rural Schools of Virginia, told The Virginia Mercury. “So the fact that we may be forced into a situation where we put good money into old buildings is very frustrating for us.”
It’s not just that these education officials feel they have greater and more immediate needs elsewhere.
It’s that they may be spending precious dollars on schools that will have to be replaced in a few years anyway. The short-term nature of these improvements makes them relatively expensive. A more efficient and responsible use of funds would be to apply them to new construction that would last for the long term.
These local officials’ logic is compelling. It is wasteful to apply patches to fraying fabric when full-scale replacements are needed.
But look at it from Washington’s point of view.
COVID relief funds are supposed to be used for exactly that. The spending package was shepherded through Congress on this very premise.
Financially, it is important to spend the funding on COVID-related remediation. With so many COVID-related needs, lawmakers had to be sure the money would be spent as efficiently as possible to meet those needs — and those only. Not spending it to counteract the effects of the pandemic would be the illogical position.
Politically, the funding needed to be restricted to reassure those lawmakers who were concerned about the inefficiency of undisciplined spending. Allowing the money to be used for new construction — a decidedly non-COVID purpose — would confirm their very fears.
Additionally, in Virginia school construction is a local, not a federal, responsibility. It’s not even a state responsibility; Virginia’s involvement is mostly limited to providing low-interest construction loans. Generally, the state has moved away from directly assisting localities with building costs.
Whether that’s fair or not has been an issue of debate for several decades.
Construction costs are a huge burden for many localities, especially in rural jurisdictions lacking strong and diversified local tax bases. What’s more, the state and federal governments have, over time, reduced aid to localities and school systems while at the same time imposing new mandates that add to localities’ compliance costs.
The imbalance has become acute for some jurisdictions.
Indeed, a new commission was formed this year to look at Virginia’s school construction problem. (Other studies related to the issue were done in 2013 and 1993.)
This is a much bigger question than — and very different from — the restricted use of pandemic relief funds.
When it comes to using COVID relief funds strictly for COVID-related remediation, Congress has good reasons for imposing its restrictions.
Virginia schools will need another, and more comprehensive, solution.
Information link: https://roanoke.com/news/politics/virginia-attorney-general-says-condition-of-schools-responsibility-of-localities/article_ae78f4e5-a7f5-53c6-b163-5ce2b7556900.html