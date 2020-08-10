Opinion/Editorial: Courthouse renovation moves ahead

It’s been a long time coming, but shovel-in-the-ground progress is a step closer for a Charlottesville-Albemarle courthouse renovation.
The project has been under consideration for the better part of two decades.
Albemarle’s population is surging, putting stress on court facilities. County population is expected to jump to nearly 150,000 by 2045, say data crunchers at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service — up from roughly 109,000, according to U.S. Census figures from last year.
The county courthouse, of course, is located on county land within the borders of the city of Charlottesville. In 2005, city and county jointly bought property in Charlottesville’s Court Square area and began working toward a co-location plan for lower courts from both jurisdictions.
But then friction arose between the two. At the same time, Albemarle began looking more seriously at the possibility of redeveloping land outside the city — possibly in the urban ring along U.S. 29 North, and possibly for a new court complex and a new county administration building (to cite some of the options).
A lack of downtown parking was one argument for moving county courts out of the city. An argument against separating the two court systems was the inconvenience it would impose; law offices, auxiliary agencies, and other offices already are situated in close proximity downtown so that court-goers can more efficiently take care of business in one stop.
Eventually, the two governments worked out a deal that includes dedicated parking at a new garage to serve county court needs. With the deal settled in 2018, plans could move forward again.
Last week, the county picked an architectural firm for the project and awarded it a $4.8 million contract. With construction, the full cost of renovation is expected to be $45.2 million.
The county will demolish an existing addition and replace it with an addition to the historic Levy Building, which is co-owned with Charlottesville. The building will accommodate a general district courtroom for the city, two courtrooms for the county and a shell space that can be made into a courtroom as growth demands. The building also will house offices for city and county clerks of court. And the county Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will relocate to the Levy Building.
Accommodating and balancing many different interests has occasioned some delay in the project over the many years it’s been under consideration. The awarding of an architectural contract is a solid, positive step.
Now we wait to see what kind of design the firm produces and how well it fits into its historic context.
