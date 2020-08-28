Opinion/Editorial: Court correct to split decision on speech, riot

An appeals court raises an important issue in questioning whether a portion of an anti-riot law might be unconstitutional.
Free speech is protected; violence is not.
The court’s actions reinforce that principle.
Appeals had been filed on behalf of two men who were part of the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, which erupted into violence and ultimately cost the life of Heather Heyer, injuring many others.
Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis pleaded guilty to violating the federal Anti-Riot Act, and received 37-month and 27-month prison sentences, respectively. They were among four Californians who had attended the Charlottesville rally.
Later, the two challenged the law as unconstitutional.
The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said that portions of the 1968 law are unconstitutional, for restricting freedom of speech in a vague and overly broad manner.
But the court did not overturn the pair’s convictions, noting that they actually participated in violence — not just talked about it — according to court documents.
That’s a carefully nuanced ruling. Importantly, it does not let the rioters off the hook, even as it accepts the gist of their argument.
That’s unlike the decision in a similar case in California, in which a judge invalidated the entire law and had charges dropped against other white supremacists charged in that state.
The 4th Circuit took a shrewder approach.
“Because we also find that the discrete areas of overbreadth are severable — meaning that the remainder of the statute is constitutionally valid, capable of operating independently, and consistent with Congress’s basic objectives — the appropriate remedy is to invalidate the statute only to the extent that it reaches too far, while leaving the remainder intact,” the three-judge panel wrote (emphasis added).
Indeed, the decision affirms the important concept that actions — objectively observable actions — are the correct basis for prosecution, not words or thoughts.
The court struck several words from the statute — including “encourage,” “promote,” and “urging” in regard to rioting.
While we would agree that encouraging people to riot is reprehensible, the problem is: How do you define that? Would a handful of casual remarks be sufficient? If not, where would the line fall?
Uncertainties like this persuaded the court to reject such wording of the law.
Three years after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the nation is embroiled in a series of protests — some of them escalating into violent riots. The questions asked about the Anti-Riot Law continue to be relevant today, when most protesters are occupying the opposite side of the political spectrum.
Overly broad restrictions on speech, assembly and other First Amendment rights can endanger our right legitimately to protest. The court was careful to protect that right while upholding punishments for egregious actions.
