Opinion/Editorial: Council-CRB friction remains unresolved

By no means does Charlottesville City Council’s appointment of a city employee to the Police Civilian Review Board, in violation of its own ordinance, appear to be anything other than an unfortunate mistake.
But considering the friction that already exists between the council and the board, it could create just one more source of tension.
City Council authorized the board through an ordinance that spelled out, among other things, the qualifications for people who would be appointed.
One of those stipulations was that a voting member could not be a city employee. The reason for such a rule is obvious: to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. A board member who also is a city employee might feel a subtle urge to defer, even if subconsciously, to the stated preferences of the council — the governing body of the organization that pays his or her salary.
Council had mistakenly appointed a member who is also a driver for Charlottesville Area Transit.
Last month, councilors rescinded the appointment and chose Bellamy Brown, a former City Council candidate, to fill the vacancy.
Which fact segues into another facet of City Council-CRB relations.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker was the only councilor to vote against the appointment. She previously had attacked Mr. Brown on her website when he was running for council.
Those dynamics alone should make for some interesting interactions between the council and the CRB.
But, then, Mayor Walker also has had some contentious interactions with the board. Last month, she announced she would step back from those interactions and instead asked Councilor Michael Payne to serve as an unofficial liaison between the two bodies.
An earlier version of plans establishing the CRB called for an official liaison, but the council chose not to create such a position in its authorizing ordinance.
Asking Mr. Payne to take the lead on this is a good step. He came onto the council after the ordinance establishing the CRB had been approved. Although he has stated that he supports a different structure for the review board, as a newer member of council he comes to the task with lighter baggage and less history.
The role of liaison — official or unofficial — seems to be one of the sticking points between the council and some members of the board. Many on the CRB want it to function as independently as possible.When Ms. Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney sat in on a virtual board meeting, the action was seen by some critics as an opportunity for them to exercise too much influence over the board. Ms. Walker, especially, objected to that assessment, and other councilors said the council was sincerely trying to find the correct balance between helpful assistance vs. apparent interference.
But while some on the board looked askance at Ms. Walker’s appearing before the board, some members also objected to the fact that City Council did not invite the CRB to appear with the council when the latter held a “listening session” to hear from the public about calls to defund the police. Council is directly responsible for department funding.
Some members of the CRB also objected when City Council declined to restructure the board. Councilors said it would be better to wait on any such decisions until the General Assembly met in its current special session, since legislation there could affect how the city handles the board’s request. As of this writing, state lawmakers are still meeting.
This is only a brief overview of some of the dissensions between the board and the council. In general, the CRB is determined on establishing greater independence from the council and in gaining more power to pursue its goal of police department oversight.
Yet the board is a creation of council, its members are appointed by council, and its funding is approved by council. Full independence is not possible — but a better balance of power between the two bodies is indeed highly desirable.
