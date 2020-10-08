Opinion/Editorial: Conover's life marked by service, joy

Mr. Conover also became chairman of the city Democratic Party in 1988 — in a vastly different era. Charlottesville had a viable Republican Party, so debates and challenges between the two parties were more frequent. Such interactions were substantive and could be hard-hitting, but were conducted with more respect than most of today’s partisan battles.

They also often functioned in the way good competition is supposed to function — by spurring opponents to improvements. One vignette from a 1980 neighborhood meeting for council candidates illustrates that.

The moderator asked all six candidates what they would do to ensure that Black residents were better represented in city government, The Daily Progress reported. Mr. Conover said he would call Democratic councilors the next day and urge them to appoint two Black members to the School Board. A Republican candidate piped up and said, “Well, we’ll certainly call them up, too.”

Mr. Conover had arrived in Charlottesville in the early 1970s to attend the University of Virginia, and he was part of the protest culture of the time.