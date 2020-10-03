 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Complaint really goes down the …
Opinion/Editorial: Complaint really goes down the …

ODD Election 2020 Toilet Display

Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP FileA political display appears on the lawn of a home in Mason, Michigan. The elections clerk of Ingham County filed a complaint with police over the display. The complaint was dismissed, but shortly thereafter the clerk reported that the display had been removed anyway.

 Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP File

What’s the matter? Can’t you take a joke?

An election official in Michigan certainly couldn’t.

The election clerk complained to police about … ahem, there’s no other way to say this … a toilet placed on a lawn in a town near Lansing. With the commode was a sign saying, “Place mail in ballots here.”

The, ah, display was clearly a political commentary on the controversy over mail-in ballots. Whether you believe criticisms of the mail-in system are warranted or not, the homeowner still had the First Amendment right to object.

But election clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat, addressed the situation literally. It’s a felony to take illegal possession of mail-in ballots, she said.

The local prosecutor — also a Democrat — refused to go along.

There appeared to be no intent to break any laws, said Carol Siemon. Instead, the display was “an effort to make a humorous political statement.”

Ms. Byrum said she respects the prosecutor’s decision, but contended that “elections are never a laughing matter.” (Some might disagree with that statement, too — especially these days.)

In any case, making fun of elections — campaigns, candidates, or political issues — is a long-time American tradition. More than that: It’s a right, protected by the Constitution.

Those who can’t take a joke should become more familiar with another form of law — freedom-of-speech law.

