Opinion/Editorial: Complaint really goes down the …

What’s the matter? Can’t you take a joke?

An election official in Michigan certainly couldn’t.

The election clerk complained to police about … ahem, there’s no other way to say this … a toilet placed on a lawn in a town near Lansing. With the commode was a sign saying, “Place mail in ballots here.”

The, ah, display was clearly a political commentary on the controversy over mail-in ballots. Whether you believe criticisms of the mail-in system are warranted or not, the homeowner still had the First Amendment right to object.

But election clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat, addressed the situation literally. It’s a felony to take illegal possession of mail-in ballots, she said.

The local prosecutor — also a Democrat — refused to go along.

There appeared to be no intent to break any laws, said Carol Siemon. Instead, the display was “an effort to make a humorous political statement.”

Ms. Byrum said she respects the prosecutor’s decision, but contended that “elections are never a laughing matter.” (Some might disagree with that statement, too — especially these days.)