Opinion/Editorial: Companies must beef up security

Ever had a bank, vendor or other company urge you to open an online account?

Of course you have.

“Your information is totally secure with us,” they say.

Of course it isn’t.

The problem is, you can’t do business today without conducting much of it online.

Researchers from the universities of Virginia and North Texas recently reported that most businesses are not as protected from cybercrime as they could be — no matter what they’re telling the public and their partners in commerce.

“While they may be saying the right things in public to satisfy investors, underwriters and customers, there is an apparent lack of urgency in promoting a truly resilient and secure organization,” they wrote in a paper published by the Association for Computing Machinery.

“Our research did not have to dig very deep to find surprising gaps in organizational security practices,” they wrote.