Opinion/Editorial: Community steps up to help students

Thanks to all those donating to support the reopening of Charlottesville schools during this unprecedented time.

The parent-teacher organizations established a fund to provide aid for students and families as they and the schools are coping with new problems while resuming education during the COVID pandemic. Schools reopened recently with online classes.

Both the Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band and The Smith Family “Always Am” Fund had committed to donating $25,000 each if the community could raise an additional $25,000.

That goal was met — and then some. The PTOs raised $56,500 from local businesses and individual donors.

Aid is distributed based on each school’s percentage of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches. So far, money has been spent to provide books, headphones and other supplies necessary for at-home learning.

Again, thanks to the more than 100 donors, and congratulations to the PTOs on their fruitful fundraising efforts to help students succeed.